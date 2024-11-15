Broyhill Family Foundation Donates $600K to Disaster Relief for Western North Carolina

The Broyhill Family Foundation presented equal checks totaling $600,000 to two disaster relief organizations that have long-term plans to address Western North Carolina’s needs resulting from recent Hurricane Helene.

The two organizations are Western North Carolina Disaster Recovery and Relief, LLC, and Samaritan’s Purse.

“The people of North Carolina have weathered, literally, a catastrophe,” said foundation Executive Director Sheila Triplett-Brady. “It will take years to rebound. Along with equipment, products, and hands-on help, these organizations have delivered Christian hope to our family, friends, and neighbors. With our gifts combined with other donations and continued prayers, we will remain ‘North Carolina Strong.’”

Hunt Broyhill, Chairman of the Broyhill Family Foundation, and Sheila Triplett-Brady, Executive Director, present a $300,000 check to the Rev. Dr. David Melton, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Lenoir, who will deliver the check to WNC Disaster Relief and Recovery, LLC.

Founded in 1946 and completely funded by the J.E. Broyhill family, the charitable foundation has closed its grant cycle early to direct its remaining 2024 funds to hurricane response. It has made smaller grants to other organizations including the American Red Cross and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. The foundation is based in Lenoir.

“We have always had a philanthropic presence in Western North Carolina,” said Chairman Hunt Broyhill. “This storm was the greatest tragedy to befall this area in recent history, certainly in my lifetime. We feel a duty to respond and help our Carolina neighbors.”

WNC Disaster Recovery and Relief, LLC, is a newly formed arm of the Western NC United Methodist Church Conference. Its purpose, according to Conference Treasurer Rev. Dr. Mark King, is to coordinate efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Western North Carolina.

It has made a five-year commitment to helping people recover and rebuild. Initiatives include assistance in meeting insurance deductibles, issuing grants for repair and restoration, assisting with immediate housing and living needs, purchasing or renting vehicles, laundry trailers, shower trailers, and other relief equipment, and deploying teams for site recovery.

“The Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church is especially delighted and deeply appreciative of the Broyhill Family Foundation’s most generous gift. It is a testament to how the Foundation strives to put dollars at work where they are needed most, especially in this time of devastation due to Hurricane Helene. We are grateful to partner with them to help individuals, families, and communities rebuild their lives,” said King.

The new organization will coordinate with the United Methodist Committee on Relief, UMCOR, an established and respected global disaster relief agency. UMCOR will help with training individuals and churches. According to Dr. King, 100% of all donations go to relief efforts.

Broyhill and Triplett-Brady also presented $300,000 to Samaritan’s Purse, a well-known Christian relief agency and part of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association. Their volunteers were some of the first responders on the scene.

“Samaritan’s Purse is deeply grateful to the Broyhill Family Foundation for their generous gift toward our Hurricane Helene relief efforts,” said Cathy Njoya, Director of Donor Ministries. “The compassion and commitment of the Foundation will play a vital role in helping us bring hope and relief to those in need during this challenging time and encourages us deeply as we work to meet such tremendous need in Jesus’ name.”

