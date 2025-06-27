BREMCO Annual Meeting: Reports Presented, Director Election Results Announced

Candidates elected by the members of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation: l to r: Jeff Joines, Caldwell district; James Burl (J.B.) Lawrence, Watauga district; Douglas Spell, Ashe district;

and Bryan Edwards, Alleghany district.

Business reports and director election results were announced at the Annual Meeting of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation held at the cooperative’s corporate office in Lenoir on Thursday, June 26.

The meeting was available for members to participate by attending in person at the corporate office or members could view the live meeting online at Blue Ridge Energy’s YouTube channel. A recording of the meeting will be available soon at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Over 5,900 cooperative members voted in this year’s director elections by mail and online . Director election kits including candidate biographies mailed to members in May and included a proxy, postage return envelope and instructions for members to vote by mail, online or during the annual business meeting. Members who opted to receive the electronic director election kit received it by email.

Elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors were Jeff Joines, Caldwell district; James Burl (J.B.) Lawrence, Watauga district; Douglas Spell, Ashe district; and Bryan Edwards, Alleghany district.

Board President Jeff Joines opened the meeting by thanking those in attendance in person or watching on livestream and reminded members that a recording of the annual meeting will be available this week at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Joines began by saying: “Your Board, management, and employees remain united in one purpose: making life better for our members and communities. That mission was tested in 2024, a year marked by challenges that proved the strength and resilience of our cooperative and the people of western North Carolina,” Joines said.

Hurricane Helene was the most devastating storm in our history. It destroyed over 1,200 poles and much of our system, leaving over 60,000 members without power,” he said. “Yet, every Blue Ridge Energy employee worked around the clock for 18 days to rebuild and restore power with the aid of sister cooperatives and contractors from across the country. Their response was nothing short of heroic!

Joines added that Helene reminded us that we are a cooperative defined by service, perseverance, and an unshakable commitment to our members. “Together, we are truly Mountain Strong,” he said.

Joines noted ways in 2024 the cooperative improved local quality of life:

Return of over $6 million in capital credits to members.

The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation, through support from Operation Round Up, helped over 1,000 households with crisis energy bill assistance, over $200,000 in grants to local not-for-profit entities helping improve local quality of life.

RidgeLink, our fiber subsidiary building critical infrastructure for broadband expansion.

Through our liaison with USDA’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program, the cooperative helped secure $540,000 in zero-interest loans for emergency services and fire departments, including: Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Ashe County Rescue Squad, Inc., and Little River Fire Department, Inc. as well as the Robin’s Nest in Caldwell County.

Celebrated 30 years of Bright Ideas with $30,000 in grants to 30 classrooms, plus $36,000 in scholarships to eight local students.

Joines concluded by recognizing outgoing Chief Executive Officer Doug Johnson and Blue Ridge Energy’s new CEO, Katie Woodle. “The success of this cooperative is fueled by a heart for service and a mission to make life better for those we serve. Few have embodied this purpose more than Doug Johnson, who retired recently, after 46 excellent years of service to our members. I’d like to thank Doug for his tireless effort to lead this cooperative and make life better for those we serve and those who had the pleasure of working with him,” Joines said. “Your Board spent several months reviewing and interviewing potential candidates to be Doug’s successor,” he continued. “I am confident your Board made the best decision for the future leader of Blue Ridge Energy. Katie Woodle is that person! We are excited to welcome Katie into this new role and we can’t wait for our members to hear from Katie shortly,” Joines said.

The business meeting included a report from Secretary-Treasurer Kelly Melton, who stated that despite significant cost challenges over the past few years and the challenge of Hurricane Helene last year, the cooperative is in strong financial condition to serve its member-owners.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we’re pleased to have returned over $6 million in capital credits last May—and again in our most recent retirement just last month,” Melton said. “These capital credits represent your share in the cooperative’s success, reinvested to strengthen our system and then returned to you over time.”

Melton added one of the unique ways the cooperative serves its members is through the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation, which as Joines noted awards crisis energy bill assistance and community grants to nonprofit organizations working in a shared mission with the cooperative to improve local quality of life.

She also noted the Mountain Strong Helene Fund created by the cooperative through the Members Foundation. “So far, this fund has provided assistance to 35 households, totaling more than $10,700 in relief—and it remains available to continue helping members recover and rebuild.”

Melton concluded by saying: “The progress and impact you’ll hear more about today are a direct reflection of our continued commitment to building a strong, responsive cooperative. They’re also a testament to the outstanding leadership, strategic planning, and daily dedication of the Blue Ridge Energy team.

Chief Financial Officer Amy Crowder also delivered the financial report during the annual meeting. She affirmed the cooperative’s sound financial condition despite cost challenges. Just as local communities are still working to recover from Helene, Crowder said Blue Ridge Energy “is working diligently through the financial recovery process with FEMA to seek reimbursement for the cooperative’s storm damage cost, which is estimated at $28 million,” she said. Prior to Helene, rising costs in the energy market required a rate change last year,” she noted. Crowder said that cooperative leaders “continue to work strategically and plan ahead in order to balance the future in reliability, affordability, and sustainability.”

“Our strategy has included the positive impact that your for-profit subsidiaries play in keeping your electric bills lower,” Crowder explained. “On top of the $2 million in excess cash given to the electric cooperative in both 2023 and 2024, we plan to have another $2 million from Propane and Fuels later this year,” she said, adding that the two subsidiaries contributed a record $6 million in benefit to the cooperative in 2024. These funds go toward helping keep electric rates lower than would otherwise be possible.

Crowder added that details on financial results for 2024 can be found in the annual report published in the June issue of Carolina Country magazine and online at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Joines introduced the cooperative’s new CEO, Katie Woodle. “Katie joined Blue Ridge in 2012 and served for almost 13 years as the Chief Financial Officer and has now served as our CEO since April 1 of this year,” he said. “Our cooperative will continue to achieve outstanding results through Katie’s leadership,” Joines added as he welcomed Katie to share her report.

“This is a meaningful moment for me—standing here for the first time as your Chief Executive Officer,” said Woodle. “I am incredibly honored to serve you in this role and am excited about what lies ahead for Blue Ridge Energy.

“From the rapidly shifting energy policy landscape to rising costs—and most notably, the most devastating storm in our cooperative’s history—2024 was a year we will never forget” she continued. “But I’m proud to stand here and say: we didn’t just weather the storm—we emerged stronger.

“When Hurricane Helene struck in September, it tore through our service area and left widespread destruction. It impacted not only our electric grid infrastructure, but the very heart of our communities—our families, neighbors, and friends.”

Woodle continued: “Immediately, our employees sprang into action. Around the clock, they worked to restore electric, propane, fuel, and fiber services—often under intense and dangerous conditions. Their commitment, courage, and skill were nothing short of heroic.

“But they weren’t alone. Help came from every direction—mutual aid cooperatives near and far, contractors, retirees, and volunteers. This is what the cooperative spirit is all about. In times of crisis, cooperation is not just a principle—it’s a way of life,” Woodle said.

“After 18 long, hard days, we achieved full restoration. Helene left behind a lasting impact on vegetation across our area. We are working hard to continue identifying weakened trees from the storm and remove them before they can cause future damage on our system. We are also working closely with FEMA on the grant process to secure funding assistance toward the costs associated with recovery from this devastating disaster.

“And yet, despite all of this, I’m proud to report that your cooperative remains strong—operationally and financially. In every area within our control, 2024 was a year of outstanding performance. Our strategic planning and preparedness made all the difference, enabling us to weather not just literal storms, but financial and policy ones as well,” Woodle explained.

Woodle shared key results across all three Blue Ridge Energy companies—Electric, Propane and Fuels, and RidgeLink:

ACSI Score : A score of over 90 for the year, ranking us in the Top 5 electric utilities in the country !

: A score of over 90 for the year, ranking us in the ! Customer Satisfaction : Propane & Fuels earned a 4.97 out of 5 , demonstrating continued excellence in service.

: Propane & Fuels earned a , demonstrating continued excellence in service. Reliability (SAIDI) : While the number rose to 92.90 minutes , up from 69.46 in 2023, this was due to storm impacts and diseased tree issues. While we realize these issues won’t go away overnight, we are working hard to strategically improve.

: While the number rose to , up from 69.46 in 2023, this was due to storm impacts and diseased tree issues. While we realize these issues won’t go away overnight, we are working hard to strategically improve. Safety : Despite the high-risk conditions during storm recovery, our safety record remained outstanding—proof of our strong safety culture.

: Despite the high-risk conditions during storm recovery, our safety record remained outstanding—proof of our strong safety culture. Capital Credits : We returned over $6 million to our members for the second year in a row.

: We returned to our members for the second year in a row. Subsidiary Performance: Our Propane & Fuels and RidgeLink subsidiaries delivered a record $6 million in after-tax net benefit to the cooperative.

Woodle stated that the cooperative’s strategic vision—building a Brighter Future—focuses on three key pillars that balance affordability, reliability, and sustainability:

Member and Community Enrichment

We remain dedicated to community initiatives, including zero-interest USDA loans for fire departments, economic development efforts, youth programs, broadband expansion, and our Members Foundation. Sustainability

We are on track to achieve net-zero by 2050—all while ensuring that affordability and reliability remain cornerstones of our energy future. Innovation, Reliability, and Cost Control

In the aftermath of Helene, innovation is more important than ever. We will continue investing in grid modernization, smart technology, and resilient infrastructure to continuously prepare for whatever lies ahead.

Woodle said the cooperative remains committed to a balanced, practical approach to the energy transition and regularly shares with elected officials the importance of protecting members from cost volatility while still embracing meaningful change.

Woodle noted that last October, the cooperative implemented a rate adjustment to address rising wholesale power and distribution costs. “At this time, we have no plans for another rate change in the immediate future, but we remain vigilant in monitoring market conditions and cost trends,” she said.

Woodle concluded with a special message to employees and members: “Employees of Blue Ridge Energy: you have my deepest gratitude. This past year proved what I already knew: we have the very best people, doing their very best work, no matter the challenge. You’ve served our members with resilience, heart, and unwavering purpose.

“To our members: thank you for your trust and partnership. Often during leadership transitions, people wonder what will change. As I’ve said many times throughout this transition—while the shoes may have changed, our purpose and values remain the same.

“We are rooted in hard work, service, and a timeless mission to Make Life Better—and I couldn’t be more proud to carry that torch forward,” Woodle said.

Find annual meeting videos and information at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Under the market name of Blue Ridge Energy, Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation serves over 80,000 electric cooperative members in northwest North Carolina. Blue Ridge Energy’s Propane and Fuels subsidiary provides residential and commercial propane, fuels and related hearth and outdoor living products in each local district office showroom as well as Morganton, North Carolina. RidgeLink is a business-to-business dark fiber telecommunications subsidiary. More information about Blue Ridge Energy can be found at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.