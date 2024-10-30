BRAHM Receives IMLS Inspire! Grant for Small Museums Totaling $23,500

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) has awarded a coveted Inspire! Grant for Small Museums to the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM). The $23,500 grant will allow BRAHM to develop new outreach programs aimed at enriching the lives of the region’s aging lifelong learners.

As part of the grant program, BRAHM will collaborate with professional weavers from Southern Appalachia to offer 48 fiber art classes exploring a variety of topics and a series of eight peer-led fiber workshops at Watauga County’s two Senior Centers and at BRAHM. The grant program aims to literally “weave” together local fiber artists and seniors, fostering community connections and meaningful engagement. This year marks the first IMLS grant awarded to BRAHM, creating an exciting milestone in the Museum’s continued growth and commitment to the High Country region.

BRAHM’s education outreach team will partner with the Watauga County Project on Aging and area fiber artists to provide creative opportunities for local seniors. The program will culminate in an exhibition at the Museum, accompanied by a digital catalog showcasing works created by the seniors, teachers, and artists. In addition, senior-led tours will be offered to local students, and a paid internship will support data collection, evaluation, and preparation of the catalog.

“This program goes beyond artmaking,” said Kayla Reische, BRAHM’s Education Outreach Coordinator. “Our goal is to use art to nurture social connection and spark joy. Through weaving and other fiber arts, participants will not only learn new skills but also build lasting relationships with their peers and local artists. It’s inspiring to see art become a tool for well-being, especially for our lifelong learners.”

Reische, a practicing artist and graduate of the studio art program at Appalachian State University, has been deeply involved with the local community and already has made a significant impact through her work at the Senior Centers. She will coordinate the program and lead efforts to engage other working artists, creating a rich educational experience for the participants.

BRAHM’s new initiative will serve as a model for using art to decrease loneliness and enhance cognitive abilities in older adults. The Museum hopes the new program will demonstrate how creativity can benefit not only seniors but also artists, students, and visitors to the museum.

This year, IMLS received 281 applications for the Inspire! Grant for Small Museums, with grant requests totaling $12,264,193 in funding. Out of the requests, 78 projects were selected, with awards totaling $3,324,571.

