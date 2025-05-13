BRAHM Announces Theme and Call for Submission for “ARS POETICA III: A Juried Exhibition” with June 13th Deadline

ARS POETICA II A jusried Exhibition. Installation view. Photo by Joshua White.

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) is pleased to announce its third annual “ARS POETICA” exhibition, which will be on view in the Alexander Community Gallery from September 6 through November 13, 2025. The Museum invites poets and visual artists to submit their work by June 13, 2025, via the official submission forms located on the website: blowingrockmuseum.org/see/arspoeticaiii.

Inspired by Horace’s “Ars Poetica,” in which the Roman poet wrote, “as is painting, so is poetry,” this juried exhibition explores the profound relationship between visual art and the written word. While distinct in form, poetry and visual art each strive to move, inspire and deepen human understanding. “ARS POETICA III” celebrates their collaborative potential through works submitted by individual visual artists and poets. All selected submissions are then paired by a jury for exhibition.

This year, “ARS POETICA III” introduces a unifying theme. In response to the recent impact of Hurricane Helene on Blowing Rock and Western North Carolina, participating artists and poets are invited to submit works that reflect on rupture, resilience and recovery, from both individual and community perspectives. This theme honors the strength and endurance of our region and invites a shared vision of hope and connection.

Submissions are open to both emerging and established visual artists and poets. Accepted participants will be featured in the exhibition and in the “ARS POETICA III” digital catalog.

Exhibition Highlights:

Exhibition Dates: September 6–November 13, 2025

Digital Exhibition Launch: September 6, 2025

Public Voting: September 6–November 12, 2025

Reception and Awards Ceremony: Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Alexander Community Gallery, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum

Prizes:

First Prize: $500 per person

Second Prize: $350 per person

People’s Choice: $150 per person

Digital Catalog: Annually published, the catalog features selected works from the show.

About BRAMH

Founded in 2011, BRAMH is a 25,000-square-foot cultural center located in downtown Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The Museum offers year-round, free admission to more than 24,000 annual visitors and presents a dynamic array of exhibitions, educational programs and community events. BRAHM’s permanent collection includes over 600 works by artists such as Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford and Mark Hewitt. Through its exhibitions and outreach initiatives, BRAHM is committed to fostering cultural enrichment and celebrating the art, history and heritage of Southern Appalachia. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

ARS POETICA II A jusried Exhibition. Installation view. Photo by Joshua White.