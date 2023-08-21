Boy Scout Pack 160 to “Re- Start” in Valle Crucis, Organization Holds First Post-Pandemic Gathering on August 27

VALLE CRUCIS, NC – The Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America is pleased to announce “The Re-start of Cub Pack 160” from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Johnson Hall at the Valle Crucis Conference Center.

Cub Pack 160, which suspended operations during the Covid-19 breakout, is starting up again in the Valle Crucis community. Open to children – both girls and boys – from kindergarten through fifth grade, the “Pack” is regathering with an expanded leadership and great plans for the coming fall months.

Commenting on the restart of Cub Pack 160, Boy Scouts of America District Representative Lee Setzer stated, “The Scouting movement is growing in the High Country. There is a strong desire from parents for a program that not only teaches social and outdoor skills, but also leads their kids to be model citizens. I’m excited to see Pack 160 restart this year here in Valle Crucis. The pack will be another addition, along with the new school, to what is already a growing and vibrant community.”

Pack Executive Officer, the Rev. R. Allan McCaslin, shared similar sentiments stating, “The Church of the Holy Cross has always been an integral part of the life and health of the Valle Crucis Community and for many years hosted a BSA Troop and Pack at our facilities. We are delighted with this opportunity to continue our long-standing commitment to the BSA’s Cub Pack 160 and the ideals and values it upholds.

To celebrate the occasion, all interested persons are invited to attend a special “Kick Off” event scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at the Valle Crucis Conference Center’s Johnson Hall. Join us from 3 to 5 p.m. for games and activities, hot dogs, and S’mores cooked over a fire pit (with all the “fixin’s” of course) and browse BSA information displays. Attendees will have the opportunity to enroll in the “Pack.”

McCaslin enthusiastically said, “Come join in the fun and meet our leadership team as we celebrate the return and restart of Cub Pack 160!”

Although the Conference Center is in Valle Crucis, the GPS address is 146 Skiles Way, Banner Elk, NC 28604. For more information, please contact Vanessa Hensley at 828.406.5640.

Courtesy of Boy Scouts of America.

