Bow Ties and Beautiful Hats Were Everywhere at the Fourth Annual “Spirit Ride Derby” May 4

Spirit Ride Volunteers, Jenny Reid Sisley, Laura Anne Middlesdteadt, and Viola Greene welcome guests at the registration table. Photo by Lizzie Moralic

Bow Ties and Beautiful Hats were everywhere at the fourth annual “Spirit Ride Derby” held at Hidden Hills Equestrian on Derby Day, May 4th. The rain didn’t stop the 150 people in attendance from having a great time. Executive Director, Patty Adams, says, “This turnout shows how much the people in the High Country care about our children. To spend four hours with us, dancing in the rain, bidding on exciting items, and celebrating our Spirit Ride families reassures us that this mission is critical to our community.”

Brenda Lyerly and Lee Rankin are the ‘Duchesses of Derby Dollars” at this year’s event. Photo by Lizzie Moralic

“Mystik Dan wasn’t the only winner of the day. Guests went home with extravagant raffle items and goody bags. This year’s winner of the Derby Hat contest, Mary Belanger, was excited to finally earn the title! The annual Bourbon Pull was a big win as well. Activities Chair, Tracey Heiss, shared that $5000 was raised from the Bourbon Pull alone. Participants loved being entered into the Triple Crown, Win, Place, and Show drawings for a chance to take home extra large sizes of top-shelf luxurious bourbons.”

Talented auctioneer, Jenny Koehn, ran the live auction which included a stay in the “Castle at Valle Crucis”, tickets to Justin Timberlake, and a highly prized halter from Flightline, the 2022 American Horse of the Year. Koehn highlighted the need for funding to provide equine-assisted services at no cost to families of children with various diagnoses. She explained that it costs $810 per rider for each six-week session and emphasized that 100% of the winning bids would directly go towards covering these costs.

Derby Delights, including Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders, provided by Gadabouts Catering had guests talking for days about the delicious food served at the event. Mint Julep cocktails and Mint Tulip mocktails weren’t the only drinks offered…local brewery, Lost Province, donated four types of their most popular IPAs and the Banner Elk Winery donated both red and white wine selections. As consistent Spirit Ride sponsors, these local companies are critical to the sustainability of the program.

“We are so thankful to have such awesome sponsors,” said Lacey Costner, a Spirit Ride mom and Sponsorship Chair. “We could not do all of this without them.” Riders are reminded of that support all year long with motivational banners hung along the arena fences designed by the sponsors. Costner continues, “The banners remind the kids that the whole community believes that they can reach their goals.” This year’s supporters also included: WIN Level Sponsor, Highland Turf Solutions/Highland Property Pros, PLACE Level Sponsors, Sky House Company and High Country Transportation, SHOW Level Sponsors, Blue Ridge Pediatrics and New Look Construction, and Friends of Spirit Ride, Leslie Travathan and Mark Ritch.

Next year’s Spirit Ride Derby will be held on May 3rd, 2024…so start looking for those hats and bow ties now!

Debra and Doug Woodbury ran away with the prize for “Best Dressed Couple”! Photo by Lizzie Moralic

Mary Belanger, winner of the “Best Hat” contest, is pretty in pink. Photo by Lizzie Moralic

Michael Boyce, representing Lost Province Brewing Co., is presented his prize from the Bourbon Pull Drawing by Spirit Ride Executive Director, Patty Adams. Photo by Lizzie Moralic

About Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center:

Established in 2015, Spirit Ride serves children (ages 3-17) who are striving to overcome a wide array of challenges. Riders on the Autism Spectrum may learn how to navigate the world by using the horse as a communication filter. Riders with physical challenges may use the gait of the horse to increase the steadiness of their own gait. Those riders who have behavioral disorders respond well to the horse as not only an incentive but as a living and breathing biofeedback mechanism. Riders who are struggling with emotional issues brought about by toxic stress are taught by their equine partner that they are valued and cared for in return for their honesty, authenticity, and willingness to simply be present. To learn more, please visit SpiritRideNC.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

