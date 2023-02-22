Boone’s Tuesday Morning Home Goods Store Expected to Close In Late March

After nearly 16 years in Boone, the home goods retail store known as Tuesday Morning, located near New Market Center, will be closing by the end of March. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

It has been announced by Tuesday Morning’s home office in Dallas, Texas, that the Boone location of the home goods retail store is one of 17 across North Carolina set to close soon; it is among 263 of the chain’s 464 stores in 39 states already in the midst of liquidating inventory. Three years ago, there were 700 of the stores nationwide.

The news came soon after the corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, February 14, its second bankruptcy in three years; the Covid-19 pandemic was cited as having contributed to the company’s financial woes.

Multiple attempts to speak directly to the Dallas corporate office or to obtain an official press release were unsuccessful, with employees at the Boone store hesitant to answer our inquiries, mainly due to lack of information on their part.

“There’s not much we know at the moment,” an employee stated on Monday. “All we know is that March 31 is our last possible day of operation.”

Staff members “had an idea this was coming,” the spokesperson said, but when they had earlier asked about the possibility of a shutdown, they were told that the store would not be closing. “We only learned about it when an email went out from the home office (to all the corporate contacts) last week.”

Liquidation sales have begun at the Boone store, with most everything currently at 10% off marked prices; one section is presently offering a 20% discount. It is assumed by the staff that the discounts will increase as time goes on.

Founded in 1974, Tuesday Morning came to Boone in 2007, offering unique and high-quality home and lifestyle goods at prices “generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers.”

The store’s merchandise typically includes home textiles, small furnishings, housewares, gourmet food items, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys and seasonal décor.

The Boone store is located at 774 East King Street in Boone and will operate during regular hours until management is told otherwise.

