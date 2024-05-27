Boone United Trail Celebrates National Trails Day with 2nd Annual Trail Event June 1

Boone United Trail, a 2.5-mile moderately difficult hike open to the public, is located in the heart of Boone, inviting trail lovers to escape easily into the wonders of nature.

On Saturday, June 1, 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Boone United Methodist Church is rolling out the green carpet for the entire community along the Boone United Trail on the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day. This free event, happening regardless of weather, begins behind the church and features catered barbecue and live bluegrass. Hikes are being led by Scott Elliott, a representative from the Blue Ridge Conservancy, and Stan Steury, from the Appalachian Energy Center. Both hikes — more than two miles in length and lasting approximately 90 minutes — begin at the trail head, located at the back, left corner of the church parking lot. Self-guided hikes are also encouraged throughout the afternoon.

———-

About Boone United Methodist Church: Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near Downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection, and service.

About Boone United Trail: The Boone United Trail, a 2.5-mile moderately difficult trail with a loop near its highest point, is in the “backyard” of Boone UMC and climbs the southeast side of Howards Knob through a hardwood forest.

