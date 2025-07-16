Boone Sunrise Rotary Club Kicks Off its 40th Year of Service

Boone, NC July 1, 2025 – On July 1, 2025 Boone Sunrise Rotary began what will be a year long celebration of its 40th year of service to the Boone community, the High Country and beyond with a sold out breakfast meeting. The club presented its seventh annual Lifetime Community Service Award to Reba Moretz in the presence of numerous members of her family. The award was in recognition of her leadership in establishing Appalachian Ski Mountain, Appalachian Summer Festival, and her many donations to numerous causes. The club also inducted her as a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow by donating $1,000 to the Rotary International Foundation in her honor. The Foundation has been a leader in the elimination of polio worldwide.

Following the ceremony the club welcomed its first speaker of the year, Lisa Cooper, the president of Mast General Store. The club acknowledged the vital role that Mast General Store and Lisa’s leadership play in our community and in the cities in the 4 states where all 11 Mast General Stores are operating. The club wanted the first speaker of the year to be someone whose leadership and service to the community were exceptional and was delighted to hear about the history and future of the Mast General Store and Lisa’s fascinating personal story which can also be found on The Mast General Store website (mastgeneralstore.com).

Boone Sunrise Rotary Club looks forward to continuing the successes of 2024-25 in the upcoming year under the leadership of President Ben Henderson, who was inducted at a recent dinner at Hound Ears Club. At the dinner outgoing president Russell Kirsch summarized just a few of Boone Sunrise Rotary’s accomplishments in the past year. The club grew to 57 members and its members contributed more than 1,892 hours of public service throughout the High Country. President Henderson was one of three members who volunteered more than 200 hours each.

Through its two fundraisers, generous donations from individuals and other Rotary clubs, and procuring Rotary Zone 33/District 7670 Hurricane Helene Relief grants, Boone Sunrise Rotary facilitated grants and sponsorships of over $95,000 for the community. Cut short by Hurricane Helene, the annual fruit sale fundraiser still met 75% of its goal, and the 4th Annual High Country Jazz Festival, produced with the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country and the Appalachian State University Jazz Studies Program, was the most successful to date.

Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary International and Boone Sunrise Rotary and how they fulfill the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” is invited to visit the websites of Boone Sunrise Rotary, Rotary District 7670 and Rotary International. Boone Sunrise Rotary meets Tuesday mornings from 7:30 to 8:30 at the Boone Courtyard by Marriott for breakfast, fellowship and programs featuring community leaders.