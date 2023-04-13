BOONE SET TO HOST INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL

BOONE, NC – The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, sponsored by Boone’s Fly
Shop, is coming to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Friday, April 21. Featuring
the very best in today’s fly-fishing films, the screening includes 10 short and feature-length
films. Tickets are priced at $10. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m. with a
total running time of two hours.
The evening will include a raffle for an exclusive fly-fishing swag-pack and other prizes to suit
the new or seasoned angler. Raffle tickets are $5 a piece or 5 tickets for $20 and are available for
purchase at the event. Proceeds from the raffle support Watauga Riverkeeper.
Among the films in the festival are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel, with oversized tiger trout,
a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; Of the Sea, brothers explore the
elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacking from deep
ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A
Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic
salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
Others include The Focus, a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream;
Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place;
and Gold Fever, undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
For more information on the film festival, featured films, dates and locations, visit
flyfilmfest.com. To learn more about event sponsor, Boone’s Fly Shop, visit boonesflyshop.com.
Purchase tickets by visiting either apptheatre.org or flyfilmfest.com.
