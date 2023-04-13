BOONE SET TO HOST INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL

BOONE, NC – The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, sponsored by Boone’s Fly

Shop, is coming to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Friday, April 21. Featuring

the very best in today’s fly-fishing films, the screening includes 10 short and feature-length

films. Tickets are priced at $10. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m. with a

total running time of two hours.

The evening will include a raffle for an exclusive fly-fishing swag-pack and other prizes to suit

the new or seasoned angler. Raffle tickets are $5 a piece or 5 tickets for $20 and are available for

purchase at the event. Proceeds from the raffle support Watauga Riverkeeper.

Among the films in the festival are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel, with oversized tiger trout,

a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; Of the Sea, brothers explore the

elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacking from deep

ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A

Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic

salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Others include The Focus, a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream;

Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place;

and Gold Fever, undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

For more information on the film festival, featured films, dates and locations, visit

flyfilmfest.com. To learn more about event sponsor, Boone’s Fly Shop, visit boonesflyshop.com.

Purchase tickets by visiting either apptheatre.org or flyfilmfest.com.

