“Boone Next” Open House is December 9: Presentation of Draft Comprehensive Plan

The Town of Boone invites all residents, business owners, and everyone who calls Boone home to an open house where the draft “Boone Next” Comprehensive Plan will be presented. Upon completion, Boone Next, will be the long-range comprehensive planning document that will establish a shared vision for the growth and development of the Town of Boone and set forth goals, strategies, and action steps to direct future Town action.

This open house is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. at the Council Chambers located at 1500 Block Rock Road. The open house will begin with a brief presentation of the draft plan. Following the presentation, participants can explore key aspects of the plan by visiting different stations. Community members are welcome to join the house at any time between 6-8 p.m.

In addition, subsequent to the open house, the draft plan will be available at www.boonenext.com for review and comments.

We strongly encourage all community members to either participate in the open house and/or provide feedback through the website to ensure that the final plan reflects the collective vision and needs of our community. Your input, as always, is invaluable in shaping the future of Boone.

For additional information about Boone Next, please contact the Town’s Director of Planning and Inspections, Jane Shook at Jane.Shook@townofboone.net.

