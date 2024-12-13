Boone Next Draft Plan Now Available Online

The Town of Boone reached a milestone by presenting a draft of the Boone Next comprehensive plan to the community on Monday. We extend our gratitude to all participants who attended this meeting and appreciate the community’s contribution, time, and input.

The draft plan and resources presented at the open house are now available online for review. Visit www.BooneNext.com/work to review and comment on the draft plan. Any comments can be submitted until Monday, January 13th.

The Town continues to ensure that every voice is heard as the comprehensive plan sets the vision for the Town over the next 15 years.

Public Review Draft

NOTE: This document is the public review draft of the Boone Next Comprehensive Plan. The content of this document was first presented at the Public Open House on December 9th. Residents and stakeholders will be able to review the draft over the holidays and provide their comments. Following the comment period, the document will be completed with incorporation of public comments, and the appendix will be completed with the implementation matrix and the focus areas.

www.BooneNext.com/work

