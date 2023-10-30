Boone Moose Lodge Hosts First- Ever Moose Market and State Dart Tournament

By Sherrie Norris

Boone Moose Lodge #1805 is one of the area’s nonprofit organizations that works quietly behind the scenes to raise community awareness and funds to help meet the needs of others — especially children and the elderly.

Two upcoming events —the lodge’s inaugural Moose Market on Saturday, Nov. 4, and the North Carolina Moose Association Dart Tournament, which they will host on November 18-19 — are just two of many things happening for the hard-working lodge members.

Current President, Michael Townsend, and wife, Stephany Greene Townsend, who serves as Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose, and Ashley Brown, local lodge administrator, are among the current leadership of the lodge working hard, along with their members, to share the work and community spirit of Boone Moose Lodge.

While supporting their hometown on many levels, the Boone Moose Lodge is part of the Loyal Order of Moose, an international, fraternal, non-profit organization, said Stephany Townsend.” We are among the lodges, internationally, that support two main charities, Mooseheart, a children’s home outside of Chicago, and Moosehavenn, a retirement community in Jacksonville Florida. Our funds go toward helping with education, medical, sports and recreation, which includes fun outings and trips for those we serve.”

Many attending Watauga County’s National Night Out in August, have seen first-hand the lodge’s participation in two other “Moose charities,” including the Safe Surfin’ program designed to protect kids from predators on the Internet, and the Tommy Moose program, which assists law enforcement with children in the wake of tragedy.

“We also support Duke Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald House, and many others,” Townsend said. “We often host events that are open to the public, like our BBQ dinners, weekly tournaments with cornhole, pool and darts, and various celebrations throughout the year.”

Their upcoming craft show, Merrymaking Moose Market, is sponsored by Boone Women of the Moose, and is scheduled for this Saturday, November 4, beginning at 9 a.m.

“We will showcase over 30 unique vendors, including local crafters,” said Townsend, who added that this will be a great jump-start to your holiday shopping. “We invite everyone to come out and support our local artisans and to enjoy the beginning of the shopping season. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.”

Later in the month, hundreds of dart enthusiasts will be coming to Boone – dining, lodging and shopping in the area — as the lodge hosts the North Carolina Moose Association Dart Tournament.

“We welcome anyone and everyone to our lodge,” she added. “We are always looking for new faces who want to make new friends, help their local community and help out the kids and retirees that we support.”

For more information regarding the Moose Lodge or upcoming events,visit www.lodge1805@mooseunits.org, find Boone Moose Lodge on FB, or call and leave a message for Stephany or Michael Townsend at (828) 264-3804.

Boone Moose Lodge is located at 607 Deerfield Rd. in Boone.

