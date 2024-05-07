Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians Spring Recital at the Appalachian Theatre on May 14th

Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) Spring Semester Recital: Celebrating Tradition and Talent

Boone, NC – Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) is thrilled to announce its Spring Semester Recital, scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th, at the historic Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. The event is free to attend and will begin at 5:30 PM.

Boone JAM is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich musical heritage of Appalachia among the youth of the region through group music lessons. This semester’s recital promises to be a delightful showcase of talent, featuring performances from twenty different classes focusing on traditional music genres, including Guitar, Fiddle, Banjo, Mandolin, and Ukulele.

“We are excited to invite the community to witness the incredible progress and dedication of our young musicians,” said Brandon Holder, Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator. “The Spring Semester Recital is not only a celebration of their hard work but also a testament to the enduring legacy of folk music in our area.”

The venue for this recital, the Appalachian Theatre, holds a special place in Boone’s cultural landscape, serving as a fitting backdrop for the budding talents of Boone JAM students. The lobby concession stand will be open during the performance for those that desire a snack and drink. Don’t miss this opportunity to support the next generation of Appalachian musicians and immerse yourself in the timeless sounds of the mountains!

For more information about Boone JAM and its programs, please visit joneshouse.org/lessons or contact Brandon Holder at Brandon.Holder@townofboone.net

The Boone JAM program is an affiliate of the Junior Appalachian Musicians organization (www.jamkids.org). The program receives support from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship and the North Carolina Arts Council.

