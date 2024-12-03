Boone JAM Fall Recital Showcases Young Musical Talent on Tuesday, December 10th

From last year’s Recital Finale

Celebrate the rich musical traditions of Appalachia as the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) program presents its fall recital on Tuesday, December 10th. This special event will be held at the historic Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone and begins at 5:30 PM. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Boone JAM program, run by the Town of Boone and coordinated by the Jones House, provides group music lessons to youth aged 8 and up, fostering a love for traditional Appalachian music. Students learn to play Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin, Fiddle, and Ukulele in a supportive group setting. As a local affiliate of the larger Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program, Boone JAM helps preserve the region’s cultural heritage by passing its musical traditions to the next generation.

The fall recital will feature performances from 18 different classes, showcasing the talents and hard work of these young musicians. The event is made possible in part by funding from the North Carolina Arts Council’s “Traditional Arts Programming for Students” grant and support from the Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship.

“Our students have worked so hard this semester, and this recital is a chance to share their growth and passion with the community,” said Brandon Holder, Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator. “We’re excited for everyone to hear the music they’ve been creating together.”

This family-friendly event promises to inspire and entertain as the young musicians take the stage. Don’t miss this chance to support local youth and experience the joy of Appalachian music.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 10th

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Appalachian Theatre, Downtown Boone, NC

Admission: Free and open to all

For more information about Boone JAM and its programs, please visitwww.joneshouse.org/lessons.

To learn more about The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, please visit www.apptheatre.org

Sophia Fiddle Class

Grayson Banjo Class

