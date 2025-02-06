Boone Has Been Nominated for USA Today’s Best Small-Town Beer Scene – Vote Now!

Exciting news—Boone has been nominated for USA Today’s Best Small-Town Beer Scene! We’re up against 19 other towns across the country, and your vote can help put Boone on top!

This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our amazing local breweries and the vibrant beer culture we have here. Let’s rally together and show everyone why Boone deserves the title!

Cast your vote now: Vote Here!

Feel free to share and spread the word—let’s bring this win home!

Vote for Boone, North Carolina

In the Blue Ridge Mountains, Boone is home to some of North Carolina’s best hiking, skiing, canoeing, fishing, and other outdoor pursuits. It’s also home to one of the best craft beer scenes in the state, perfect for après-ski or post-trail running. Check out Boonshine Brewery’s hop-forward selections, have a Hipster Juice New England IPA at Lost Province, or settle in on the porch with a Boone Creek Ale at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Additionally, every summer, Boone hosts the High Country Beer Fest, where over 40 breweries across the state serve beer samples to go with food, live music, and classes on fermentation.

