Boone First Friday: A Night of Art and Celebration

Boone, NC – The first Friday of May in Boone is an exciting time for art lovers, as the town comes alive with a range of creative events and activities. This year’s Boone First Friday promises to be particularly memorable, with a range of art exhibitions, receptions, and pop-up installations throughout the evening.

The Watauga Arts Council, at 377 Shadowline Drive, is hosting an artist reception from 4-6 pm, showcasing the work of talented local painters Elle Green and Bunny Eaton. The pair of never shown their work together before. You do not want to miss this exhibit! Visitors can meet the artists, view their work, and enjoy refreshments in a welcoming and festive environment.

Walk or drive next door to The Finmore to enjoy a pop up art exhibition. Students from the Printmaking and Clay departments at Appalachian State University have partnered with the Watauga Arts Council and the Finmore to showcase a student exhibition titled “Ink and Clay.” This drive-by exhibition will offer a unique artistic experience for Boone, potentially the first of its kind for the town. The opening reception at the Finmore (241 Shadowline Dr) promises to be a lively and engaging, with refreshments and music provided by Boone’s own DJ Truman.

Artist Ell Green at Fonta Flora

The Turchin Center is also hosting a celebration of its 20th anniversary on Friday, May 5th, from 5-8 pm, as part of Downtown Boone’s First Friday festivities. Visitors can enjoy world-class art in six galleries, live music, impromptu dance performances, art-making activities, refreshments and a cash bar, and opportunities to meet the artists.

Common Good Gallery on 685 W. King Street is joining in with an art opening reception from 5-8 pm for local artists Kim and Paul Feulling of Mabel Studios. The exhibition ‘Fun & Games’ will feature new work by the pair. Meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and browse the gallery and shop.

While you are Downtown take note of a celestial display! Two Rivers Community School’s 6th graders will display their latest project in Downtown Boone for the First Friday Art Crawl! They created a scale model of the inner solar system where every foot on King Street represents nearly 75,000 miles in our solar system. The Sun will be located outside the Turchin Center, and the additional planets will be displayed along King Street.

Don’t miss the many other art galleries and businesses that will be open late on Frist Friday to welcome residents and visitors as part of the Art Crawl festivities. First Friday Art Crawl is a free, family-friendly event on the first Friday of every month. It celebrates art, music, food, and community and offers a unique opportunity to explore our mountain town’s vibrant culture and creative spirit.

Artist Bunnie Eaton

For more information arts events, visit https://www.watauga-arts.org/ and follow us on Instagram @watauga_arts and Facebook @WataugaCountyArtsCouncil.

Contact:

Amber Bateman

Executive Director, the Watauga Arts Council (828) 262-4532

[email protected]

