Boone Drugs, Inc. Announces Partnership with MakoRx to provide Clinical Testing & Treatment

From the beginning of the pandemic, Boone Drug has worked to adapt and provide innovative services to the communities of patients which they serve. Originally COVID-19 testing was a major need and scarce resource and Boone Drug stepped in to assist with those efforts. Today, patients are looking for testing and treatment options that are fast, affordable, and convenient for many other illnesses. Boone Drug is partnering with MakoRx Care Connect to fill this need.

“Fast and reliable service, with the ability to meet the patient’s need in one location is very important to us here at Boone Drug and this service allows us to do that.” says Pharmacist George Fox.

Here is what you need to know. Visit Boonedrug.com and click the clinical testing button located on the home page. Choose the test and book an appointment. Come to the pharmacy at the scheduled time. Once you have arrived, utilize the drive through window, if available, or call the store and speak with a staff member. You will then be tested, consult with a medical provider online, and be able to pick up medication for treatment if one is prescribed. Tests currently offered include Flu A/B and Strep A testing with a doctor consultation. In the coming weeks, services will expand to include COVID-19 and urinary tract infection (UTI) testing. Boone Drug locations now offering MakoRx Testing and Treatment are Crossnore, East Burke, Halsey, King Street, Medical Arts, New Market, and Warrensville. Be on the lookout for additional locations soon offering these services.

About Boone Drugs, Inc: Boone Drugs, Inc was founded by Dr. George Kelly Moose in 1919. Company history is closely tied with the development of the town of Boone, NC. Read our history here.

Currently, Boone Drugs, Inc includes locations ins Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina offering full-service pharmacy care to a large population of patients. Boone’s only independent pharmacy is family owned and committed to providing face to face pharmacy focused on excellent patient care. While each location reflects the unique community which it serves, all provide customers with access to quality medical care from licensed pharmacists, technicians, and registered nurses. Boone Drug provides prescription medications, immunizations, vaccines, health care products, services, home medical equipment, as well as respiratory services.

