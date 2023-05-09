Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Teams Up With Local Aging and Financial Experts for “The Lifesaver Event”

In a unique partnership event scheduled for Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Jason Sirmon/Edward Jones, along with Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, PLLC, to host an educational and informative event for senior adults and anyone who has an interest in strategic planning for their future and/or that of someone they love.

The Lifesaver Event will be held at the High Country Home Builders Association in Boone and will cover various topics related to aging, retirement, investments and more.

According to Jason Sirmon, this is an event, free and open to the public, that will answer many questions on the minds of seniors today, and will hopefully alleviate concerns they may have for the future.

“This will be an educational event designed to inform individuals about the processes that are beneficial to understand when tackling life events. Discussions will be led by qualified representatives in the fields of Medicare, Social Security, Estate Planning and Processing, Tax Planning, and Market Investments.”

Following each session, participants will be given a time for questions and answers.

“We consider these topics important life events that need to be discussed ahead of time,” said Sirmon; his office has worked for several years with one of the upcoming event presenters, Lisa Wallace, Public affairs Officer, from the Charlotte-based Social Security Administration, to provide valuable information for his clients on various Social Security topics.

Recognizing the need for these and other related topics to be discussed in depth, Sirmon said, the upcoming day-and-a-half learning event will hopefully prove helpful to many residents in the High Country.

On Friday, participants will learn about Medicare and Social Security, tax planning (BCS PLLC), estate planning (Miller & Johnson PLLC) and estate processing by the Watauga County Clerk of Court’s office. Financial market update will be provided by Jason Sirmon (Edward Jones) and national representative of MFS investments.

Saturday’s event will be focused on Medicare, presented by Billie Jo Lister, NCDOI SHIIP coordinator, and Social Security with Lisa Wallace. Topics include coverage of benefits, surviving or divorced spouses eligibility, income limits and qualifying ages, yearly updates and rule changes.

For convenience of those who may be interested in all, or part of the event, the following agenda has been provided:

Friday, May 19

8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.: Check-in

9 – 10:30 a.m.: Medicare 101

10:30 a.m. – 12 noon: Social Security Discussion

12 noon – 12:30 p.m.: Lunch, MFS Investments/Market Update

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Estate Planning & Estate Processing

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Tax Planning

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Investment Discussion

Saturday, May 20

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Check-in

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Medicare Discussion

10:30 a.m. – 12 noon: Social Security Discussion

The community is welcome to attend any or all sessions of personal interest, but registration is required.

Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided.

To register, visit www.boonechamber.com/events; questions or registration assistance can be directed to Dorinda Bouboulis at Sirmon’s office: 828-264-0642.

The High Country Home Builders Association is located at 755 North Carolina Highway 105 Bypass in Boone.

