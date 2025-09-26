BOONE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOUNDATION RECEIVES

Grant funds awarded from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Truist Foundation Western NC Recovery and Resiliency Fund

BOONE, NC – The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation (BACCF) is excited to announce it has received a $250,000 grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) Truist Foundation Western North Carolina Recovery and Resiliency Fund (the Fund).

This grant allowed the BACCF to enable a fourth round of funding for its High Country Business Resiliency Disaster Grant program. To date, more than $975,000 has been distributed to over 200 businesses in Watauga, Ashe, and Avery counties through the previous three funding rounds. A link to the application is available at boonechamber.com/foundation and will be open until Monday, September 29, 2025 at 12:00PM.

The allocation from the fund will also support recovery training through the STABLE Workplaces initiative and will further support work in early childhood workforce development through the BACCF’s Early Childhood Education & Development Fund.

“We could not be more thankful to Truist Foundation and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy for their interest and investment in Watauga County and the North Carolina High Country,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “These funds will help continue to support the long-term, resiliency-focused work of our Foundation across our community. Our local businesses and their employees have continued to bear the weight of the effects of Helene’s impact. While the repair of physical damage is improving with each passing day, the financial realities of the storm’s impact have been coupled with a summer of economic instability. These funds will help us continue our focus in helping businesses recover from physical and revenue-related losses while providing further resources to support the early childhood workforce and mental health needs within the workplace.”

“The health of small businesses in Western North Carolina is crucial for the region’s long-term recovery,” said

Christine Laporte, program manager for the Truist Foundation Western NC Recovery and Resilience Fund at CDP. “CDP is proud to collaborate with Truist Foundation to support BACCF in their ongoing recovery efforts in the High Country.”

“It’s been encouraging to see the High Country’s resilient small businesses reopen to serve our residents and visitors, but that doesn’t mean the support of our residents and businesses can end as physical and financial effects of Helene remain,” said Jonathan Lubkemann, Truist’s market president for Boone. “Delivering on

Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we’re proud to help fund the long-term recovery of our region.”

Since September 2024, the BACCF has raised a total of $1,149,500 for Helene-related disaster support. These grants have helped provide short-term support for the small business community throughout the High Country, but the need for more funding remains critical to the complete recovery from Hurricane Helene. The BACCF will continue to prioritize fundraising to supplement its next round of High Country Business Resiliency Disaster Grant allocations. Anyone interested in donating can find more details at boonechamber.com or contact Ethan Dodson, Director of Development of Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, at ethan@boonechamber.com.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP)

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities’ ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions, and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation’s leading initiatives – the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

About Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization created to solicit, manage, and distribute funds and resources to further the development and welfare of the Boone, NC and the Watauga County area. The recovery and viability of businesses in the High Country is the primary focus of the BACC Foundation. In response to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, the key and immediate focus areas of the BACC Foundation include: Developing and executing short-, medium-, and long-term strategies for our relief efforts; Keeping all gifts in Watauga County and High Country communities through support of local businesses and organizations; Working with our Foundation Board of Directors, made up of local residents, and business and education leaders to help direct the strategy and the direction of funds distribution.

To make a donation in support of the Foundation, or for additional information, visit boonechamber.com or contact Ethan Dodson, Director of Development of Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, at ethan@boonechamber.com.