Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation & Mountain BizWorks Announce Funding Partnership For Business Disaster Grant Program



APPLICATION WINDOW FOR HOPE FOR THE HIGH COUNTRY BUSINESS RESILIENCY DISASTER GRANT CLOSED; FUNDING PARTNERSHIP WITH MOUNTAIN BIZWORKS ANNOUNCED

On Friday, March 21 2025, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation closed the application window for its 3rd round of Hope for the High Country Business Resiliency Disaster Grants. Over 140 businesses from Watauga, Ashe, and Avery counties applied for funding during a three-week application period.

“The volume of applications speaks to the need for continued support for small businesses across western North Carolina,” saidDavid Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “These applications address issues with physical damage, lost revenue, and the costs of reopening spring and summer focused businesses that have been closed since the storm, among other things. We have been in constant communication with State and Federal leaders along with private businesses and philanthropic organizations, sharing with each the stories of success and struggle within our unique business community. With each day we see hope and progress, but we can’t escape the reality that the cushion our businesses normally build throughout the fall never materialized, and that puts financial strain on those that don’t have the capacity for one more thing at this point.”

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation has contacted applicants and shared a timeline for the grant award process. In the meantime, the Foundation continues to actively fundraise for the program, with the goal of raising as many dollars as possible to support the needs expressed by the applicants. Those interested in contributing to the fund may contact Ethan Dodson, Director of Development, at 828-264-2225 or at ethan@boonechamber.com.

In working to secure additional funding for this grant program, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is pleased to announce a partnership with Mountain BizWorks to enhance this grant program, providing supplemental grant funding for small businesses in some of the region’s most impacted downtown communities. This collaboration brings in an additional $400,000 in funding, which will expand capacity grants in Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties, and further amplify the impact of the other funds raised for this round.

“We are grateful to the leadership at Mountain BizWorks for the willingness to assist us with this funding round,” said Jackson. “They have been champions for businesses across Western North Carolina since the storm hit and have been raising grant funds while also serving businesses with the WNC Strong Helene Business Recovery Fund. After learning we had mutual areas of interest in terms of business support, it seemed only natural to combine our relationships within the region with their access to additional funds.”

“We are proud to partner with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce to support additional grants for small businesses in the High Country,” shared Matt Raker, Executive Director of Mountain BizWorks. “Hurricane Helene’s impacts have been felt throughout the region, and helping our towns and their small businesses return to thriving is vital to restoring our local economy.”

If you have additional questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

