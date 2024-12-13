Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Distributes $114,000 in Second Round of Business Resiliency Disaster Grants

With nearly 230 total requests received through Hope for the High Country: Hurricane Helene Business Resiliency Disaster Grants, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation has recently awarded an additional $114,000 to 76 High Country businesses in its second round of funding. Through two funding rounds, 162 businesses have received disaster grant funding equaling $458,500.

Since late September, the Chamber Foundation has distributed $664,500 in donated funds to local businesses. In addition to its most recent allocation, the total includes $344,500 to 86 businesses in the opening round of Hope for the High Country. Soon after Helene’s impacts were felt, $206,000 was raised and allocated for October tuition payments made to local licensed early childhood development centers and in-home care providers in partnership with The Children’s Council of Watauga County.

“We are deeply appreciative and further motivated by generosity of our donors who have helped make this continued outreach possible,” said David Jackson, President and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

“As we continue to see a lag in available State and Federal funding and recovery resources for small businesses, disaster grant programs like ours are providing some of the only support dollars that are finding their way to impacted businesses and their employees. We know the road to recovery has been unique across our region and we have many challenges ahead. Getting resources to businesses now is essential to their survival and we will continue to fundraise for this program and advocate on behalf of the needs of our community until the need subsides.”

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation remains focused on helping with community and business relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s impact on the High Country. The 501c3 non-profit organization anticipates reopening its grant application window for a third round in February 2025, or as soon as funding thresholds are met.

For more information or to donate, please visit www.boonechamber.com/foundation or contact Ethan Dodson at ethan@boonechamber.com.

