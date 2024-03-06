Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Finalists for 8th Annual 4 Under 40 Awards

Sixteen members of the High Country community have been selected as category finalists for the 8th-annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards. This showcase of emerging leaders is presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.

Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, set for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 5:30-7:30pm, at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone. Red carpet arrivals and a pre-event reception set the stage for an evening of celebration and recognition.

This year, 67 nominations were received across four categories: Business Owner, Education Professional, Non-Profit Professional, and Rising Star. Nominees were acknowledged for their business achievements, community and civic involvement, and other related activities.

The finalists for each category are listed below:

Business Owner: Award Sponsor: Kid Cove

Kacy Goff, Sew Bee It Custom Designs & Bedding

Rowen Todd, Mountain Vista Window Washing

Tiffany Weitzen, Wonder Pelvic Therapy & Wellness

James Wheeler, Elk River Recruiting Company

Education Professional:

Jessica Dale, Academic Coordinator, Appalachian State University – Upward Bound

Travis Gillespie, Principal, Hardin Park Elementary School

Dr. Katie Wall, Associate Professor, Program Coordinator for Outdoor Recreation Management, Ski Industry Business & Instruction, and Wilderness Medicine & Rescue

Jenny Webb, Instructor, ACA & Sociology, Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute – Watauga Campus

Non-Profit Business Professional: Award Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Jenn Bass, Executive Director, Hunger & Health Coalition

Elena Dalton, Executive Director, F.A.R.M. Café

Ethan Flynn, Director of Grant Funding, Hospitality House of Boone

Nathan Godwin, Director of Development, Watauga Habitat for Humanity

Rising Star: Award Sponsor: Beech Mountain Resort

Moss Brennan, Editor, Watauga Democrat

Mariana Greene, Public Communication Specialist, Appalachian State’s New River Light & Power

Juliet Rath, Growth Strategist, Lazarus Design Team

Hannah Woodburn, Watershed Outreach Coordinator, Mountain True/Watauga Riverkeeper

“The common thread among this year’s honorees is their commitment to community,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Whether it’s through their professional activities or time spent volunteering with local organizations, this year’s class personifies what it means to serve a community. Leaders often make sacrifices for the betterment of others, and that trait shows up throughout this list of finalists along with many of this year’s nominees. The High Country is in a good place with these emerging leaders gearing up to join some great community-focused minds in our area.”

All finalists will be recognized as part of the 8th Annual 4 Under 40 Awards ceremony. The Chamber will also present the annual Respect Your Elder Award recipient, which goes to a community member who serves as a strong mentor for the next generation of leaders. This award is sponsored by W.A.M.Y. Community Action.

The pre-awards reception begins at 5:30pm and the awards ceremony will begin at approximately 6:15pm. Tickets are $39 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets for each attendee.

If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email

david@boonechamber.com.

