Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Encore as Its Latest Watauga Leadership Institute Program Beginning in September

In an effort to expand the course offerings of its Watauga Leadership Institute, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the creation of Encore, a class designed as a professional development enhancement for local business and community leaders.

Launching in September 2024, Encore offers attendees the opportunity to expand their leadership knowledge, mindset, and skills. Each 90-minute session will provide deeper insight into topics introduced during previous Watauga Leadership Institute courses while encouraging the self-renewal and reflection toward guiding leadership principles.

2024 Topics:

September 25 – Personal Growth Through Personal Challenge and Risk Taking

October 16 – Professional and Personal Goal Setting

November 13 – Need a Game-Changer for Meetings? Ask More Questions.

December 11 – How to Make Accountability Work

Cost for each participant is $395, which includes all course materials and instruction. Light refreshments will be provided each day. All classes will be held from 10:30AM-12:00PM in the conference room at the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 579 Greenway Rd, Suite 101 in Boone.

Alumni of previous Watauga Leadership Institute cohorts received a promo code via email good for a $100 early-bird discount by registering prior to August 16th at 4:30PM. If you did not receive your code, please e-mail info@boonechamber.com with your updated contact information.

Encore also serves as an introduction to the Watauga Leadership Institute for those who have yet to enroll in a program. New participants will receive a non-transferable $100 discount on a future full-length Watauga Leadership Institute course.

Registration for the 2025 cohorts of Watauga Leadership Challenge and Watauga Leadership Development will open in October.

For any additional information, please contact David Jackson at 828-264-2225 or by email at david@boonechamber.com.

