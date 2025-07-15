BOONE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES BOARD LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS AND STAFF PROMOTIONS

Tara Brossa to serve as Chair of Board of Directors for 2025-26 fiscal year

BOONE, NC – The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce several leadership transitions to its Board of Directors and staff as it begins its 2025-26 fiscal year.

Tara Brossa, General Manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites of Boone and the Courtyard by Marriott of Boone, begins her appointment as Chair of the Board of Directors. Originally joining the Chamber board in 2022, Brossa currently serves as Chair of the organization’s Workforce Development Committee and has been a key link between the Chamber and the hospitality industry during her tenure. She is Vice Chair of the High-Country Workforce Development Board and serves as an adjunct professor for Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. Brossa was named as an NC Trailblazer in 2024 by Business NC Magizine, recognizing emerging leaders in the State’s rural communities.

“It’s truly an honor to step into this role and give back to an organization that’s done so much for me over the past 10 years. As a transplant to this community, the Chamber helped me get dialed in—it connected me to the people and resources I needed to feel at home and build something meaningful here. I’ve been a proud member for nine years, and the support and guidance I’ve received during that time, especially through the opening of our Hampton Inn & Suites and during some of the most challenging moments in our industry, has been invaluable. I’m proud of the team at the Boone Area Chamber. They show up for this community every single day, and I’m grateful for everything they stand for and all they’ve done to lift others up. We’ve got an incredible Board of Directors—some of the finest leaders and contributors you’ll find anywhere—and I’m excited to work alongside them in this next chapter.”

Seth Sullivan, co-owner of The Cardinal Food & Spirits, joins the Chamber’s Executive Committee as Chair- Elect. After his year of service as Chair, Mark Gould, CFO of Mast General Store, moves to Immediate Past Chair. Ralph Polk, Senior Manager at DMJPS, PLLC, has been named Board Treasurer.

Through election by Chamber membership, Nick London and Lyndsi Richardson begin three-year terms as members of the Board of Directors.

London serves as General Manager of VPC Builders and has been an active member of the Chamber’s Communications Committee over the past year. Richardson serves as Community Outreach Specialist at UNC Health Appalachian, and has been involved with the Chamber’s High Country Young Professionals program.

Three staff promotions went into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year. Carrie Henderson was promoted to Vice President of Events and Chief of Staff, a newly created dual-role that reflects her growing leadership

within the organization. Natalie Harkey was promoted to Vice President of Finance, and Patrick Setzer was promoted to Vice President of Member Engagement. These promotions reward the efforts of three of our longest-tenured employees.

“In addition to overseeing the Chamber’s full slate of events, Carrie Henderson will now support organizational operations more directly through project management and strategic assistance to the executive office,” said President/CEO David Jackson. “Her expanded role reflects the critical leadership she’s demonstrated over the past year, stepping in to coordinate grant tracking and distribution through the Chamber Foundation, facilitating high-level meetings with local and state officials, and helping ensure a smooth, effective response in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Carrie brings thoughtfulness, calm, and precision to everything she touches, from complex logistics to creative event execution. This promotion represents both the scope of her contribution and the trust we place in her as a leader.”

“While managing the Chamber’s complex financial systems, Natalie Harkey was a lead agent in establishing the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and positioned that arm of our brand to handle the influx of donations and grants we received in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Patrick Setzer has an impeccable, trusting relationship with our members and has helped establish a new dues structure while constantly evaluating our offerings and member benefits over the last five years. These leaders will help me and the full Chamber team continue to address the evolving needs of our membership, while motivating us all to focus on continued growth and opportunities as we move forward.”

Jackson also acknowledged the steady and essential contributions of the rest of the Chamber’s staff. “Our small team has worked with incredible dedication, especially during this past year. While these promotions recognize individual leadership growth, they also reflect the strength of our entire organization. None of this happens without everyone showing up, day after day, ready to serve our business community with purpose and heart.”

These appointments went into effect July 1, 2025.

For more information, and to learn about the Board of Directors election process and how to engage with Chamber committees, please contact David Jackson at david@boonechamber.com.