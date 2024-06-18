Book Brigade Young Adult Book Club at the Watauga County Public Library Every Thursday

The Watauga County Public Library has brought back our Book Brigade book club for high-school aged teenagers over the summer. Book Brigade will be meeting at the Watauga County Public Library every Thursday at 3:30 PM up through August 1st, alternating between book discussions and hangout days, with video games, board games, and puzzles. Pizza and drinks will be provided at every meeting. The next book is The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee on Thursday, June 27. On Thursday, July 11, we’ll be discussing Parachutes by Kelly Yang. The final book, to discuss on Thursday, July 25, has yet to be determined.

Come by any Thursday to meet other teens, talk about books, play some games, and eat some pizza! For more information, email Justin Daly at jdaly@arlibrary.org, or call the library’s Adult Services desk at (828) 264-8784 extension 2.

