Blue Scholarship Awarded to Genevieve Li Jing Waugh, Watauga High School Student

Genevieve “Gigi” Li Jing Waugh, a Watauga High School student, was awarded the John and Ruth Blue Scholarship. She is the 24th recipient of the scholarship which this year awarded $8,000 and is renewable annually for up to four years. The scholarship is awarded by the John and Ruth Blue Scholarship Endowment, a fund of the Watauga County Community Foundation.

Genevieve is the daughter of Lynne and Wes Waugh. She is one of the top academic students at Watauga and an AP Scholar. Gigi was an active member of the Watauga High School Student Council, the National Honor Society, the National Art Honors Society, the Sustainability Club and a Clean Wilson Creek. She is an active member of Rumple Memorial Youth Group and has worked at Anna Bananas for several years. Waugh will be attending North Carolina State University.

Established in 2001 by John and Ruth Blue, the scholarship has awarded more than $550,000 to Watauga County students and is one of the largest scholarships available in the county. Recipients, known as Blue Scholars, are selected based on academic excellence, physical vigor and activity, and leadership in the school, church and community. The contribution by the Blue family has ensured the perpetuity of the scholarship as it grows in future years. To learn more about the scholarship and its founders, visit nccommunityfoundation.org/BlueScholarship

The Blues retired to Watauga County in the mid-1990s and wanted to do something for the community that meant so much to them. John Blue’s family organized the Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad in the early 1900s. It operated as one of the most successful short line railroads in the country, and still serves the Aberdeen, Raeford and Fayetteville area. During World War II, the system carried more than one million troops in and out of Fort Bragg. John Blue passed away in 2003 and his wife Ruth died in 2005. Following their deaths, a significant estate gift was made to the fund to support scholarships for graduates of Watauga High School or Watauga County residents graduating from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics or the North Carolina School of the Arts.

The Blue Scholarship Endowment is one of 45 funds of the Watauga County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The local affiliate was organized in 1993 with the establishment of a Legacy Fund and now includes endowment holdings over $9 million. Last year the endowment funds of the Watauga Community Foundation made more than 81 grants and scholarships totaling more than $1 million. To learn more, visit nccommunityfoundation.org/Watauga

The North Carolina Community Foundation brings together generous people and connects them to causes and organizations they care about, with a focus on inspiring lasting and meaningful philanthropy in the state’s rural communities. With $577 million in assets, NCCF sustains over 1,325 endowments and partners with donors and a network of 53 affiliates in 67 counties to strengthen our state. By stewarding and growing donors’ gifts, NCCF makes a powerful impact through a robust grants and scholarships program, awarding over $323 million since 1988.

