BLUE RIDGE WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE AND FRONTLINE TO FARM TEAM UP TO SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS

Hurricane Helene devastated many local farms and impacted the High Country community’s access to local food. While the green of summer has covered up much of the damage, the need facing many farmers is still urgent. Frontline to Farm and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture have teamed up to create the BRWIA/Frontline to Farm Producer Relief Grant to ease the burden still facing the region’s farmers. In total, the grant split $24,000 in donations among 12 local producers directly impacting their ability to provide food to people from communities across the High Country.

The BRWIA/F2F Producer Grant was funded in two stages. The first, paid out in early spring of this year, was funded by Farm Aid, Boone Sunrise Rotary, the Farmer Veteran Coalition of Virginia, and private donations made through Appalachian State University. Frontline to Farm former Co-Director, Lynn Gibbard, partnered with BRWIA Producer Coordinator Laney Baker to invite applications from farmers previously identified in need. Baker then took on the task of notifications and managing reporting.

The second stage of the Producer grant that wrapped up this week was funded entirely by a $10,000 Rotary District 7670 Hurricane Helene Relief Grant. Funds were placed on account at Miller’s Farm Supply in Zionville, NC and disbursed as recipients made purchases.

This time Gibbard reporting freeing up Baker for her work with the BRWIA’s High Country Food Hub. The two women worked seamlessly to develop and implement the Producer Grant building on a long-standing relationship between Frontline to Farm and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture as both organizations seek to support local farms and food access in rural communities.

Second-round of funding recipient Allie Funk of Peak Cove Farm in Creston, NC raises sheep. The funding provided by Rotary to replace fencing destroyed by the hurricane will allow them to rebuild their “flock and add cattle to our farm so we can hopefully continue farming into the next generation.” Like so many farmers across the country, the Funks are aging and looking to their children and grandchildren to continue their family’s agricultural legacy and continue providing communities with locally-grown, raised, and produced farm products.

According to Boone Sunrise Rotarian and grant manager, Diane Ekberg, the Hurricane Helene Relief Grant given to farmers demonstrated the kind of impact that the Rotary seeks to have. “It was easy to see from the pictures and reports provided by farmers just how much of a difference these funds made in their operations.” Coming from a family of dairy farmers, Ekberg understands first-hand the challenges facing farmers.

As Frontline to Farm’s now former co-Director, Lynn Gibbard noted that the program “began gathering information about and looking for funding to help our farm partners when the hurricane first hit. We are forever grateful to BRWIA for agreeing to help administer the funds and for having the vision to create and ongoing grant opportunity for local farmers. I can’t overstate the need created by the storm and subsequent impact of diminished production on the availability of local food. From beef to vegetables and value-added goods, we need to support the farmers who serve our High Country communities.”

According to data from the North Carolina Office of State and Budget Management (NC OSBM), estimates of the Helene’s economic impact on the state’s agricultural community is $4.9 billion. Heavy rains, flooding, and mudslides devastated farms stripping away topsoil and often depositing sediment, debris, and gravel note researchers at NC State University. For many famers, Helene represents a loss of generations of hard work and monetary investments.

The storm created long-lasting impacts that will require long-term funding as producers move from spring preparation and planting through fall harvest and preparations for winter. At each stage of the season, local farmers continue to identify ongoing needs.

Laney Baker noted that the “grant has made a real difference for small farmers in northwest North Carolina. With most relief funding deadlines passed, it gave farmers the chance to purchase much-needed supplies and continue advancing towards recovery.”

Those who would like to join BRWIA and Frontline to Farm in supporting agriculture across the High Country can contact or visit https://www.brwia.org/support.html to make a donation.

Follow these organizations on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programs and training.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

BRWIA’s mission is to build an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. Their goals include increasing consumer demand for local food, ensuring access to high quality local food, and providing producers the support they need. The pursue these goals by providing producer training and programs including Double Up Food Bucks and Local Food as Medicine all while running the High Country Food Hub and the King Street Farmers Market. BRWIA is a 501(c)3 supported by grants and donors.



To find out more about Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, visit their website:

www.BRWIA.org

Follow them on social media to keep up to date on their farmer training and community programs.

About Frontline to Farm

Frontline to Farm, a program of Appalachian State University’s College of Fine and Applied

Arts, aids veterans with the transition to civilian life by teaching sustainable farming practices

through a grant from USDA/NIFA Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program (#2020-

49400-32301). Dr. Anne Fanatico and Dr. Lynn Gibbard spearheaded the USDA National

Institute of Food and Agriculture-funded program. Frontline to Farm is a collaborative effort

between the Department of Sustainable Development and the Department of Communication.

Eddy Labus, National Center for Appropriate Technology, is a partner in the program and a key

part of the training. The Frontline to Farm program also works to support sustainable gardening

on campus and in the community through its Victory Garden project, a re-imagining of the

WWII Victory Garden that focuses on food security, food and farm equity, the environment, and

connecting farmers with their communities and is developing a renewable energy project.

To find out more about Frontline to Farm, visit their website:

www.FrontlinetoFarm.appstate.edu

Follow us them social media to keep up to date on their programs and participants