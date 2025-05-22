Blue Ridge Parkway Will Remain Open in the High Country for the Summer and Fall of 2025

We’re pleased to share positive news for residents and visitors alike: the Blue Ridge Parkway will remain open to traffic in the High Country throughout the summer and fall seasons. This update follows a productive and informative meeting held today with leadership from the Blue Ridge Parkway and the National Park Service, along with staff from our congressional delegation, local elected officials, local business leaders and partnering agencies.

Ongoing infrastructure improvements funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (2020) continue and some sections of the Parkway previously impacted by Hurricane Helene will also be opening further throughout the year in Watauga and Avery Counties. Travelers on the Parkway will experience some ongoing pre-scheduled construction work that visitors will be able to navigate with minimal disruptions. No full closures are planned in our area, including the section between Blowing Rock and Linville as previously reported.

These efforts are expected to enhance access as the summer progresses, and further updates will be shared as more information becomes available from officials with the Blue Ridge Parkway and National Park Service.

“This news will be immediately impactful for the High Country business community, and we would not be in this position without our partners in the North Carolina Congressional Delegation, the Blue Ridge Parkway staff, and the National Park Service taking the time to listen to the concerns of those in our area. The Blue Ridge Parkway is an important piece of this community’s infrastructure, and the long-term repairs will come, but at a time where our local businesses can have some time to catch their breath from the economic impacts of the storm,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is proud of the united community efforts that allowed us to advocate for access to continue through our region during these challenging times. This will allow positive progress to continue for our businesses and communities as we move toward an exciting summer, while also ensuring needed long-term maintenance on the Parkway continues.,” said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Robin Miller.

Area partners are grateful for the continued collaboration between Federal, State, and local partners as we look forward to a safe, scenic, and expanded Parkway experience for all who live in or travel through the North Carolina High Country as more stretches open this year. .

Stay tuned for additional updates from the Blue Ridge Parkway as more details are released.