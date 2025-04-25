Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Awarded $5 Million Grant for Regional Tourism

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has secured a three-year, $5.13 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to support regional strategies to advance cultural and recreational tourism. The grant activities will benefit dozens of Appalachian gateway communities along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina that host millions of visitors each year.

“By investing in infrastructure improvements, regional business growth, and tourism workforce development, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s ARISE grant stands to have a robust economic impact on Appalachian North Carolina and Southwest Virginia,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “In addition, this project exemplifies the importance of a multistate, collaborative approach to rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, or any horrific disaster within our region.”

The ARC grant and matching funds will help implement strategies outlined in the Blue Ridge Rising Action Plan, created with the input of hundreds of community leaders in the counties that neighbor the national park. Blue Ridge Rising marks the first time in the national park’s history that these counties are working together to implement travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation strategies that will have wide-ranging benefits throughout the Parkway corridor. The initiative earned the Public Lands Alliance’s 2025 Outstanding Public Engagement Award.

“After Hurricane Helene, wildfires, an ice storm, and other recent challenges, our local communities need this ARC grant now more than ever,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “We look forward to putting these dollars to work quickly to enhance Parkway-related tourism and local economies.”

This grant was made under the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE), which is an ARC initiative that aims to drive large-scale, regional transformation through multistate collaborative projects across Appalachia. The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will partner with Friends of Southwest Virginia, based in Abingdon, Va., to implement this grant.

“This funding represents a significant opportunity to advance regional tourism and economic development,” said Kim Davis, Executive Director of Friends of Southwest Virginia. “Through this partnership with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, we are aligning efforts across state lines to strengthen Appalachian gateway communities, support local businesses, and enhance the visitor experience along one of our most valuable natural and cultural assets.”

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the Foundation has provided more than $24 million in support for one of the country’s most visited national parks. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org. To learn more about Blue Ridge Rising, visit BlueRidgeRising.com.

Friends of Southwest Virginia is dedicated to preserving and promoting Southwest Virginia’s outdoor and cultural assets. The nonprofit’s mission revolves around the preservation, promotion, and presentation of Southwest Virginia’s diverse cultural and natural heritage. Through collaborative partnerships, Friends drives economic growth while providing educational and cultural opportunities for students and the wider community. For more information, visit friendsofswva.org.

ARC is an economic development partnership entity of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Learn more at arc.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

