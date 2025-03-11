Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Announces Ambassadors for Blue Ridge Rising Program

Tracy Brown with the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, Nicole Johnson with Destination Bedford Virginia, Cheryl Morales with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, and Buck Brice with Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine during the Blue Ridge Rising Two-State Summit in Blowing Rock, N.C.

Asheville, N.C. – The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is welcoming a slate of community ambassadors to guide the next steps of its Blue Ridge Rising initiative. The group of leaders will help implement strategies to unify gateway communities surrounding the Blue Ridge Parkway for the betterment of the region.

Blue Ridge Rising aims to strengthen relationships and foster economic development within the North Carolina and Virginia communities that neighbor the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the country’s most visited national parks.

The ambassadors represent a range of community roles, including directors of tourism, main street programs, economic development, and chambers of commerce, a county commissioner, education professionals, private business, and many additional regional leaders. The group is composed of one representative from each Parkway community. The ambassadors will voice the unique needs of their communities, help prioritize and guide projects, foster partnerships, and identify appropriate funding sources.

“I’m thrilled to be a Blue Ridge Rising ambassador, supporting the mission to strengthen relationships and boost economic growth in our gateway communities,” said Amie Newsome, Social Media and Content Manager for Visit Haywood. “I’m passionate about community engagement and eager to collaborate with fellow ambassadors to showcase the beauty and charm of the Blue Ridge Parkway.”

The ambassadors in North Carolina are Wes Greene, Ashe County; Mark File, Avery County; Thomas House, Buncombe County; Danielle Stilwell, Burke County; Jason Chaffin, Caldwell County; Amie Newsome, Haywood County; Carlos Martinez, Henderson County; Bernadette Peters, Jackson County; Shannon Odom, McDowell County; Spencer Bost, Mitchell County; Jessica Roberts, Surry County; Paul Wolf, Swain County; Carolyn Ashworth, Transylvania County; Ryan Robinson, Watauga County; Linda Cheek, Wilkes County; and Brywn Philips, Yancey County.

“I’m very interested in protecting and promoting this wonderful, rich connection of gateway communities and the amazing resources along the Blue Ridge Parkway.” said Larry VanHoose, Executive Director of the Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce. “My team and I are very pro-Blue Ridge and recognize its value to our area and to other gateway communities.”

The ambassadors in Virginia are Randy Nixon, Amherst County; Dwayne Jones, Waynesboro, Augusta County; Nicole Johnson, Bedford County; Jonathan McCoy, Botetourt County; Brooke Love, Carroll County; John McEnhill, Floyd County; Daniel Pinard, Franklin County; Tracy Cornett, Grayson County; Mercedies Ramstead, Lynchburg; Maureen Kelley, Nelson County; Rebecca Adcock, Patrick County; Pete Peters, Roanoke County; Sheryl Wagner, Rockbridge County; and Larry VanHoose, Galax, and Alleghany County, N.C.

Ryan Robinson with Mast General stores speaks with Stan Meiberg with Wake Forest University during the Blue Ridge Rising Two-State Summit in Blowing Rock, N.C.

“It’s important to me that we continue strengthening the connection between the Blue Ridge Parkway and the other tourism assets in our community,” said Nicole Johnson, Director of Tourism for Destination Bedford Virginia. “Together, we can make this beautiful region even better for both visitors and locals alike.”

Blue Ridge Rising marked the first time in the national park’s history that all 29 Parkway-adjacent counties worked together to determine strategies that will have wide-ranging benefits for the region’s communities. Input from communities led to the creation of the Blue Ridge Rising Action Plan. The key themes of the plan are marketing, visitor experience, unified regional voice, resource protection, workforce education, and capacity building.

Blue Ridge Rising was launched in part by two grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The initiative earned the Public Lands Alliance’s 2025 Outstanding Public Engagement Award. To learn more and review the Action Plan, visit BlueRidgeRising.com.

The Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the Foundation has provided more than $23 million in support for the country’s most visited national park unit. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.

Spencer Bost, Executive Director of Downtown Spruce Pine, speaks with another leader during the Blue Ridge Rising Two-State Summit in Blowing Rock, N.C.

