Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy Announces Advanced Promotions of Students

Boone, North Carolina, May 20, 2023 — Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy of Boone, NC is proud to announce advanced promotions of students on May 20, 2023 in the art of 7 Star Praying Mantis and Sil Lum Kung Fu, Shuai Shou Bi Men and Advanced Weapons. Scott Stansberry of Sugar Grove, North Carolina was promoted to the rank of 10th Degree (Duan) Grandmaster Black Sash (Red Sash), the highest rank in the system. Chris Laing of Butler, Tennessee was promoted to the rank of 9th Degree (Duan) Grandmaster Black Sash (Black Belt), the next highest rank in the system. Both of these students are natives of Watauga County. Scott Stansberry has assisted with instruction of the Boone Academy. Chris Laing owns and operates Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy of Mountain City, Tennessee and Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy of Abingdon, Virginia.

Eight students were ranked to 5th Degree (Duan) Sifu Teacher Master Level Red Sash. These students have been involved in a 3-year apprenticeship program to study a variety of martial arts styles: 7 Star Shuai Shou Bi Men Praying Mantis, Emperor’s Long Fist Northern Shaolin, Tai Chi, Hsing I and Bakua Ancient Body Guard Systems, Sasamba Kali Arnis, Yang Style Tai Chi, Tibetan Lama, Chi Gung, Nei Gung, Wai Gung, Chinese Medicine, Tzu Jan Men Natural Chinese Styles, Pentjak Silat, Self Defense Advanced Weaponry, Mongolian Shuai Jiao, Chin na (control joint locking), and Wing Chun. Congratulations to John Budd, Sparta, NC; Jason Truax, Zionville, NC; Ian Winek, Winston-Salem, NC; Nick Dawson, Winston-Salem, NC; Michelle Melton, Banner Elk, NC; Dean Melton, Banner Elk, NC; Mike Combs, Boone, NC; Kader Bendib, Valdese, NC. One student was ranked to 1st Degree (Duan) Jiao Si Teacher Blash Sash in Emperor’s Long Fist. Congratulations to Frankie Jouett, Boone, NC.

In addition to the Boone headquarters, there are other kung fu arnis locations: Winston-Salem, NC owned by Grandmaster Eric Marks; Raleigh, NC owned by Master Sifu David Ng; and New Albany, MS by Sifu Master Thanos Kalimeris.

Scott Stansberry and Chris Laing have both finished apprenticeships and have trained for many years. Congratulations to both of these men for their hard work and perseverance within the Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy and all of the Sunburst Natural Style Systems.

Grandmaster Rick Lee Ward began training in 1979 at the age of 19. He has ranked over 1,000 Gold Sashes and over 100 Black Belts (Sashes) in the Boone school, and over 25 Masters and continues to teach children and adults of all ages. Founder and President of the International Kung-Fu Arnis Association, Grandmaster Ward has owned Blue Ridge Kung-Fu Arnis Academy since 1985. He is also Grandmaster Instructor over 6 other schools in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Mississippi. Grandmaster Ward is founder and 10th Degree Black Belt of Sasamba Kali Arnis System and holds the title of Tuhon of the Filipino Martial Arts. He is also a 10th Degree Black Sash and 36th Patriarch and inheritor of Tai Tzu Chang Chuan (Emperor’s Long Fist) and has been awarded a certificate and gold medal for the World’s Top 10 Exceptional Martial artists from the International Martial Arts Federation signed by former Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush. Grandmaster Ward is also the founder of Tai Yang Tzu Jan Men (Sunburst Natural Fist System) and holds the rank of 9th Degree Grandmaster of that system. Tuhon Ward has also been inducted into the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame, The Filipino Martial Arts Hall of Fame, and The World Martial Arts Hall of Fame and North Carolina Representative.

Grandmaster Ward is a former deputy sheriff and police officer in Avery County, North Carolina and teaches law enforcement officers. He has conducted many seminars and demonstrations in Arnis, Kung-Fu, Tai Chi Chuan, Chin-na, Pentjak Silat, Tzu Jan Men, and Outdoor Survival in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Louisiana, and Kansas.

Courtesy of Blue Ridge Kung Fu Arnis Academy

