Blue Ridge Girls Kick Off Jones House Spring Concerts

The Jones House will kick off its 2023 Spring Indoor Concerts in February with a performance from the Blue Ridge Girls. This concert will take place inside the gallery of the historic Jones House on Sunday, February 12 at 4 p.m.

The good old days meet the present day with the Blue Ridge Girls. Made up of Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris, this trio is firmly rooted in the Appalachian folk music, but a trademark twenty-first century modern mountain majesté. Showcasing skillful musicianship and honeysweet vocal harmonies, they perform a mix of traditional standards and Blue-Ridge-breathed originals.



“We look forward to the Blue Ridge Girls making the trip to Boone. They are a perfect fit for the Jones House” says Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator Brandon Holder. “Fans will appreciate their traditional Appalachian sound and will love the energy they bring to the stage.”



Each of these artists all have musical roots that run deep, with family backgrounds that connect them to the music of their homeland. Moreover, they have shown a deep commitment to preserving and passing on traditional music ways as music educators and through their involvement with organizations like Junior Appalachian Musicians.

Also talented songwriters, the Blue Ridge Girls make music that fans of that oldtime sound can relate to. Original ballads like “Blue Ridge Mountain Lullaby” and “Piney” feature dreamy vocals, drawing from personal experience to beautifully capture the feeling of growing up in rural Appalachia. Meanwhile up-tempo tunes such as “Ain’t Gonna Work Tomorrow” and “We Can’t Get to Memphis” feature the kind of hard-driving banjo licks and flatfoot dancing that audiences can’t get enough of.

In a genre that has historically been dominated by male musicians and frontmen, the Blue Ridge Girls are bringing women into the forefront. Having carved out a place for themselves in the industry, these women are hardworking and brilliant musicians, vocalists, and songwriters who have proven they deserve a place in the spotlight.

2022 was a hallmark year for the Blue Ridge Girls that included notable appearances at FloydFest, Redwing Roots Music Festival, the Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, and Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion – where they had the once-in-a lifetime impromptu opportunity to sing alongside the legendary Tanya Tucker. Throw in dozens of regional shows, several new songs and videos, and a recording session at the renowned Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, and it adds up to quite a busy year.



The Jones House will be the first stop on a string of spring tour dates that include concerts in the NC and VA Blue Ridge, along with a cross-country visit to the Ashkanaz Music and Dance Center in Berkeley, CA. While the Blue Ridge Girls bring a little bit of everything to the table, audiences can always expect a heaping helping of oldtime flavor, a healthy serving of Appalachian flair, and even a taste of flatfoot dancing.



The Jones House Indoor Concert series continues with a performance from Italian guitar virtuoso Beppe Gambetta on March 12; this concert will help celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday month of local legendary flatpick guitarist Doc Watson. The April 2 indoor concert will feature oldtime music duo Adam Hurt and Beth Williams Hartness.



The series will wrap up on May 12 with a show from singer-songwriters Patrick Crouch and Milan Miller.

Tickets are $20 and only 40 seats are available. Advanced reservation is required and can be made by calling 828-268- 6280 or emailing [email protected] For more information about indoor concerts and other music programming at the Jones House, visit www.joneshouse.org. Indoor Concerts at the Jones House are sponsored by the Town of Boone

