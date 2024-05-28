Blue Ridge Fiber Guild Returns to Jones House for Annual Exhibit

Boone, NC – June 4, 2024 – The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild is proud to announce the return of its annual exhibit at the Jones House in downtown Boone, from June 4-June 30. The guild exhibit features fiber art in various forms, from wearables to wall art, that range in style from traditional to contemporary. Featuring an array of color and texture harmonies, they are constructed in knitting, crochet, weaving, felting, surface design, and quilting.

The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild was organized in the early 1980s by fiber enthusiasts. Its purpose is to promote traditional as well as contemporary fiber art. The organization now serves a five-county area and has monthly meetings in the Boone area that feature programs and workshops. In addition to demonstrating fiber craft at festivals and public events, the guild sponsors a weaving class at the Western Watauga Community Center located in Sugar Grove.

For more information about the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, including details on their activities and upcoming events, please visit their website at www.blueridgefiberguild.org.

Contact:

Blue Ridge Fiber Guild

www.blueridgefiberguild.org

Instagram: @blueridgefiberguild | Facebook Group: Blue Ridge Fiber Guild



Venue:

Jones House

604 W King St, Boone, NC 28607



Gallery Hours

Monday – Friday: 10-5

Saturday & Sunday: 11-4

Public Reception:

June 7, 5-7 PM. Refreshments provided.

###

ABOUT Blue Ridge Fiber Guild

Our purpose is to share fellowship and inspiration with other people with any level of interest and ability in any fiber arts and crafts; to share knowledge and skills with each other and the surrounding community; to promote to the community the fiber arts and crafts; to provide opportunities for revenue for the guild and for its active members.

Press inquiries or questions, please contact Andrea Vail, AndreaEVail@gmail.com

Photo’s of works included in the exhibition are attached.

Filename / Caption

01 / Striped shawl by Sali Gill-Johnson

02 / Woven shawl/runner by Sali Gill-Johnson

03 / Sali Gill-Johnson’s Ukulele cases

04 / Sali Gill-Johnson, KnitWits

05 / Kitchen Music Revisited by Susan Sharpe06 / Mountain Vista by Susan Sharpe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

