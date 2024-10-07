Blue Ridge Energy – Power Restoration Efforts Continue from Catastrophic Storm: Outages Down to 8,917 as of 1 pm Monday

Restoration work continues for Blue Ridge Energy members

Lenoir, North Carolina (Monday, 1 pm – October 7, 2024) – Catastrophic storm damage is extending grid repair and replacement work into this week as Blue Ridge Energy’s team of over 500 line technicians, tree specialists and grading contractors continue 24/7 efforts to restore power to the remaining 8,917 members without power as of 1 pm Monday.

An updated general restoration timeline is available at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com. The most damaged locations are targeted for restoration by Friday, October 11, although power restoration will occur progressively in all areas throughout the week. Service crews are working to address tap lines going through neighborhoods and feeding homes and construction crews are dedicated to replacing broken power poles, which can take hours: many areas have been completely washed away with no ground to replace poles where they were originally located.

Restoration for a few isolated pockets of the most extreme damage will extend beyond October 11. These are areas where there is no longer a home or facility, where bridges or roads make access impossible, or the home or facility first needs repair before power restoration is possible.

At the height of the storm on Friday, September 27th, 63,000 Blue Ridge Energy members were left without power as the most devastating storm in recent history hit western North Carolina. Much of Blue Ridge Energy’s infrastructure was washed away by flooding and mudslides or demolished by hundreds of fallen trees and raging swift water.

“Power restoration efforts will continue in full force until every member has power,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations for Blue Ridge Energy. “No one has been forgotten; we continue working until every member is restored.”

