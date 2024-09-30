Blue Ridge Energy Monday 6 pm Outage Update: Extended Outages for Hardest Hit Areas

One example of storm damage to the electric system

Lenoir, North Carolina (Monday 6 pm –September 30, 2024) – Even with hundreds of crews working 24/7, Blue Ridge Energy is announcing that due to the extent of growing system damage being uncovered by line technicians and damage assessment as repairs progress, some of the hardest hit areas will take another week or longer to restore.

“The damage is even more extensive than we first thought,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “This is not the news any of us want to hear,” she said. “However, we are working to keep members informed with the latest information and we hope this helps members in these areas prepare, or helps their loved ones know so they can provide assistance,” Walker said.

The following communities will be impacted by the extended outages for at least another week:

Watauga County:

Mabel

Elk

Rominger

Laurel Creek

Ashe County:

Creston

Lansing

Shatley

Big Laurel

Hwy 88 toward Sutherland

Big Horse Creek

Big Springs

Crumpler

Old Mill Creek

Caldwell County:

Globe

Edgemont

Mortimer

Johns River Loop

Alleghany:

Piney Creek

Laurel Springs

The goal in power restoration is to get the most members on in the least amount of time. Restoration depends on first repairing the main lines and substations that must be energized in order for power to flow to distribution lines and substations providing electricity to communities and homes.

Quick facts:

Of Blue Ridge Energy’s 8,500 miles of line, 6,800 is known to be damaged

Hundreds of power poles are broken

Some of the cooperative’s system is completely gone: washed away by flooding or mudslides.

“This is the most damaging storm in Blue Ridge Energy’s history,” Walker said. “Homes and cars are washed away, some roads have been replaced with creek beds and certain areas look like war zones. We are working under extreme conditions to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” she added.

As of 6 pm Monday, 32,711 members remain without power after a 24/7 outage restoration effort that is now in its 4th day. At the height of the outages on Friday evening, 63,819 members were without power: 80 percent of Blue Ridge Energy’s system.

Blue Ridge Energy thanks the following assisting line crews, tree workers and construction crews who have been able to join us in restoration efforts:Halifax EMC, Tri-County EMC in North Carolina, Tri-County EMC in Tennessee, Wake EMC, South River EMC, Roanoke Cooperative, Four County EMC, Cape Hatteras EMC, PeeDee Electric, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Southside EMC in Virginia, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, Claverack Rural Electric of Pennsylvania, Pike, Lee Electric, as well as Treeline Helicopter and tree contractors Foothills Tree, Lucas Tree Experts, Xylem Tree, and Kendall Vegetation. Also to assist with road grading: Kent Excavation, Sage Excavation, Mountain Crest LLC, MTC Trucking, Greer Brothers, and Graham Roten Trucking.

While Blue Ridge Energy is aware of outages and system operators are monitoring conditions, members experiencing an outage should call PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Outage reports cannot be accepted over social media. Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.

