Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation Accepting Grant Applications Through June 30

The Blue Ridge Energy MembersFoundation is now accepting applications for the 2025 grant cycle.

Applications are accepted online at https://br.energy/grants through June 30, 2025. Grants will focus on organizations impacted by Helene or helping with recovery efforts. The Foundation will also consider grant applications that support economic and community development initiatives and programs, projects, and/or organizations that are important components of a community’s overall quality of life, emphasizing public safety, awareness, healthcare, and emergency services.

Grants are available for nonprofit organizations serving the Blue Ridge Energy service areas in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Alexander, Burke, Catawba, and Wilkes counties of North Carolina and Grayson County, Virginia.

The Foundation Advisory Committee, an all-volunteer group of cooperative members, will review all applications and make grant recommendations to the Blue Ridge Energy Board of Directors at their October board meeting. The grant recipients will be announced in early December.

The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation was formed in 2007 to expand the cooperative’s mission of helping local communities in its service area. Foundation funds are used in two ways: to provide crisis electric bill assistance to members who need emergency financial help and to support the long-term efforts of organizations that help sustain and build our communities. Since 2007, the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation has awarded 345 grants totaling over $1,840,000.

Funding for Foundation grants comes from members participating in Blue Ridge Energy’s Operation Round Up® and Operation Round Up Plus® programs as well as contributions from the cooperative’s propane and fuels, and telecommunication subsidiaries.

Nearly 28,000 members are rounding up their monthly electric bill through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up® programs or donating all or a portion of their capital credits.

Applications for the grant cycle and helpful information about the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation can be found at https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/community or by contacting Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. It also includes a propane heating fuels subsidiary and a business-to-business telecommunications subsidiary. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.