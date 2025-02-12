Blue Ridge Energy Crews Battling Ice to Restore Over 2,500 Outages as of 10 am Wednesday

Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and sister crews from neighboring cooperatives are battling icy conditions and downed power lines to restore power to over 2,500 members in Ashe, Watauga and Alleghany counties Wednesday morning.

While precipitation has stopped, damage from early morning ice has brought down trees onto power lines, causing damage that is widespread across the cooperative’s mountain service area. Hardest hit areas include northern Ashe County along the Virginia line, eastern Watauga County including the Deep Gap community, and across Alleghany County.

Assisting Blue Ridge Energy line technicians are an additional 12 crews – 24 line technicians – from neighboring cooperatives in North Carolina.

“We appreciate all our line technicians, system operators, engineers and others working to identify and reach the damaged areas of our system to restore power as quickly as possible for our members,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “We have all crews working in full force to address the widespread damage and get power back on quickly in these extremely low temperatures in our mountains,” she added.

Director of Engineering Mike High discusses impacts of ice storm on Blue Ridge Energy’s system.

This is the type of situation Blue Ridge Energy line technicians are trained and prepare for all year ‘round, Walker added. “We serve 8,000 miles of line in a very rugged, mountainous terrain with severe winter weather and our crews are prepared and ready to respond in these types of events.”

Safety is paramount, for both line technicians and the public. Blue Ridge Energy reminds the public: Be aware that downed power lines can still be energized, and therefore dangerous or even deadly! Please stay far away from downed lines, which can be hidden underneath downed trees and other affected structures. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. You can report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

While Blue Ridge Energy is aware of outages and system operators are monitoring conditions, members should only report outages by calling PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Outage reports cannot be accepted over social media. Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

