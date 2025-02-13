Blue Ridge Energy and Visiting Crews Continue 24/7 Outage Restoration Efforts for the Remaining 7,816 Members Without Power as of 4:00 pm Thursday

A team of 120 Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and crews from sister cooperatives across North Carolina, along with contractors and other staff continue 24/7 power restoration efforts for the remaining 7,816 members impacted by the ice storm that began Wednesday morning.

Over 800 locations on the cooperative’s 8,000 miles of power line primarily in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties were damaged: downed trees and large limbs falling and tearing down power lines and breaking poles. As temperatures rose today, and ice fell from trees and power lines, it caused lines to “slap together” creating additional outages.

Assisting Blue Ridge Energy line technicians are crews from Rutherford EMC, Energy United, Union Power Cooperative, Piedmont Electric, Four County EMC, Surry-Yadkin EMC, Randolph EMC, Pee Dee Electric, Pike Corp., Lucas Tree, Kendall Tree and Xylem.

“We appreciate all our line technicians, system operators, engineers and all employees working to restore power as quickly as possible for our members,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “We appreciate our member’s support and patience as crews work around the clock to address the widespread damage and get power restored. Our contact center and other front-line employees are also working hard taking calls and in our offices to assist members.”

The cooperative cautions members that damage is severe from fallen trees and power lines and to think safety. Be aware that downed power lines can still be energized, and therefore dangerous or even deadly! Please stay far away from downed lines, which can be hidden underneath downed trees and other affected structures. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. You can report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

While Blue Ridge Energy is aware of outages and system operators are monitoring conditions, members should report outages by calling PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Outage reports cannot be accepted over social media. Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

Blue Ridge and assisting crews are working to restore power caused by Wednesday’s ice storm.



