Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation Annual Membership Meeting is June 27; Deadline to Vote for Board of Directors is June 20

Members can participate in the annual meeting of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation by phone or by attending the meeting, which will be held at the corporate office in Lenoir on Thursday, June 27th at 4 pm. Members may also listen and watch by livestream on the Blue Ridge Energy YouTube channel.

To vote on motions or ask a question during the Q&A periods, members must attend the meeting or use the call-in option by dialing 1-866-416-5215 during the meeting and entering their account number when prompted.

Members who have not already voted in director elections by mail or online by the deadline of June 20th may come to the corporate office during the annual meeting to vote or change their vote if they wish to do so. Director election kits were sent by mail, or by email for those who signed up by the deadline, to each member on May 29th. Members voting by mail or online by the 5 pm, June 20th deadline will be entered into a drawing for one of five prizes: a Yeti cooler, Blackstone griddle, Ooni pizza oven, Solo stove or Visa gift card.

Members received annual meeting and director election information in their May issue of Carolina Country which contains the member newsletter, Membership Matters. The June issue provides full details of how to participate in this year’s annual meeting as well as the 2023 annual report.

During the annual meeting, business reports will be delivered from key Board officers and cooperative staff. These reports, as well as director election results, will also be shared on the cooperative’s website and social media after the annual meeting.

Information about director elections and the annual meeting are available on the cooperative’s website at www.blueridgeenergy.com/company/2024AM.

Under the market name of Blue Ridge Energy, Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation serves some 78,000 electric cooperative members in northwest North Carolina. Blue Ridge Energy’s Propane and Fuels subsidiary provides residential and commercial propane, fuels and related hearth and outdoor living products in each local district office showroom as well as Morganton, North Carolina. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

