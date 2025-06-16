Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation Announces Annual Membership Meeting June 26

The Annual Membership Meeting of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation will be held at the cooperative’s corporate headquarters at 1216 Blowing Rock Blvd. in Lenoir, on Thursday, June 26th, at 4 pm.

During the annual meeting, business reports will be delivered from key Board officers and cooperative staff. These reports, including director election results, will also be shared on the cooperative’s website and social media after the annual meeting.

Members wanting to simply watch the meeting can do so by livestream on the Blue Ridge Energy YouTube channel. A video of the meeting will also be posted on the cooperative’s website.

Members received annual meeting and director election information in their May issue of Carolina Country which contains the member newsletter. The June issue provides full details on how to participate in this year’s annual meeting as well as the 2024 annual report.

Members who have not already voted in director elections by mail or online by the deadline of 5 pm, June 18th, may attend the meeting to vote or change their vote if they wish to do so. Members attending may also vote on motions and ask questions during the Q&A period at the end of the meeting.

Director election kits were sent by mail, or by email for those who signed up by the deadline, to each member on May 28th. Members voting by mail or online by the June 18th deadline will be entered into a drawing for one of three prizes: a patio heater or two Visa gift cards worth $250 each.

Information about director elections and the annual meeting are available on the cooperative’s website at www.blueridgeenergy.com/company/AM.

Under the market name of Blue Ridge Energy, Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation serves some 80,000 electric cooperative members in northwest North Carolina. Blue Ridge Energy’s Propane and Fuels subsidiary provides residential and commercial propane, fuels and related hearth and outdoor living products in each local district office showroom as well as Morganton, North Carolina. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.