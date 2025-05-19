Blue Ridge Conservancy Welcomes Gov. Josh Stein and Leaders to Officially Open Paddy Mountain Park in West Jefferson

West Jefferson, NC – It was a beautiful spring day in West Jefferson as Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) was joined by supporters, partners, and elected officials to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open Paddy Mountain Park. Northern Peaks State Trail Coordinator Jordan Sellers welcomed North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, Representative Ray Pickett, Ashe County Board of Commissioners Chairman Todd McNeill, West Jefferson Mayor Tom Hartman, Deputy Secretary of Natural Resources Jeff Michael, and Chairperson of the NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Margaret Newbold to speak about the significance of the park’s opening. The Park, a conservation victory over a decade in the making, provides recreational opportunities for locals and tourists alike, and will serve as the West Jefferson trailhead of the Northern Peaks State Trail.

“North Carolina’s parks are integral to our state’s quality of life and economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are all grateful that so many organizations and agencies came together to open Paddy Mountain Park for future generations of North Carolinians to enjoy.”

“Paddy Mountain Park’s grand opening was the celebration of over ten years of hard work by Blue Ridge Conservancy, our local partners, and our donors,” said Sellers. “We could not have done it without a strong coalition of people who love and care for their community. The ribbon cutting marked the culmination of the Paddy Mountain Park project and the beginning of the Northern Peaks State Trail. We look forward to bringing this same joy to Boone, Jefferson, Creston, and elsewhere along the trail corridor.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony

“The ribbon cutting ceremony itself was as much of a collaborative effort as the rest of the project,” continued Sellers. “I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to SkyLine SkyBest, Happy Holiday Christmas Trees, and Emmet Cox for providing overflow parking, Hatchet West and Stick Boy Bread Company for providing delicious treats, and to the West Jefferson Police Department for directing traffic and keeping everyone safe.”

The Park features 3.4 miles of sustainably built stacked loop trail, parking area, covered pavilion, restroom facilities, trail kiosks with maps, wayfinding signage along the trail, and a custom-made park entrance sign. This work was completed by MBI Builders, Interface Environmental Consulting, LLC, and Nature Trails, LLC. The entrance sign was designed and donated by Carolina Timberworks, trail signage was funded by the Ashe County Rotary Club, and bear-proof trash cans were funded by Keep Ashe Beautiful.

“Paddy Mountain Park is the model for how land trusts, private citizens, local governments, and businesses can collaborate to protect critical property for public access and recreation,” stated BRC executive Director Charlie Brady. “The Park is a beautiful gem providing an undeveloped visual backdrop to the Town of West Jefferson. Everyone who contributed to the completion of Park has left a permanent legacy to the community. Hopefully, Paddy Mountain Park’s success will inspire others across the region to pursue similar projects which build healthy, resilient communities for all people.”

Aerial of Paddy Mountain Park taken by Lynn Willis

Funding for the park came from a variety of sources, including the Recreational Trails Program through the Federal Highway Administration and NC Department of Parks and Recreation, North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, North Carolina General Assembly, Town of West Jefferson, Ashe County, LifeStore Bank, SkyLine SkyBest, Blue Ridge Energy, and Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. Private donors include Al Cheatham, Walter and Gloria Cheatham, Fred and Alice Stanback, Myles Standish and Shelley Crisp, Bill and Judy Watson, and numerous other individuals.

Paddy Mountain Park Timeline:

July 2019 – NPST designated a State Trail by the NC General Assembly

December 2021 – BRC secures purchase of 152 acres on Paddy Mountain

August 2023 – Groundbreaking for the park as part of NC Trail Days and Year of the Trail

December 2023 – BRC transfers land to the Town of West Jefferson for management and places the property under a permanent conservation easement

Fall/Winter 2024 – Volunteers and workers clean up damage from Hurricane Helene to keep the park on schedule

January 2025 – Paddy Mountain Park trails open to the public

May 2025 – Official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein speaking