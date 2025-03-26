Blue Ridge Conservancy Protects Southern Appalachian Mountain Bog in Alleghany County

Alleghany County, NC – Thanks to a generous landowner, Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) was recently able to protect a 76-acre property in Alleghany County containing a vulnerable Southern Appalachian mountain bog, which is home to several rare plant and animal species. This project is a partnership between BRC, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, and the US Fish & Wildlife Service. BRC plans to conduct a restoration of the bog before it is transferred to the Mountain Bogs National Wildlife Refuge, which was formed to preserve one of North America’s rarest habitats.

“Conserving the imperiled Southern Appalachian bog is a top priority for BRC” says Eric Hiegl, BRC’s Senior Director of Land Protection and Conservation Planning. “There are not many true mountain bogs remaining so each one is significant and plays a vital role in the biodiversity of the region.”

Southern Appalachian mountain bogs and fens are small wetlands that may vary from being permanently wet to intermittently dry, and are largely fed by seepage. They are characterized by their mucky, acidic soils and presence of boggy herbs and sphagnum moss. While that description may sound less than appealing to humans, these bogs provide critical habitat where over 90 species of rare animals and plants thrive. These include the federally threatened swamp pink, mountain sweet pitcher plant, and the rock gnome lichen. Conserving these fragile and often overlooked ecosystems is of urgent importance; due to development and draining for agricultural use, it is estimated that over 90 percent of bogs have been lost.

BRC’s restoration of this bog involves several steps, beginning with clearing the site of invasive or overgrown species and restoring the hydrology. A careful inventory of existing plant and animal species will be documented and seeds collected from rare plants. Following the restoration, the bog will be monitored for evidence of rebounding species. BRC plans to partner with NC Wildlife Resources Commission and the US Fish & Wildlife Service for this important work.

BRC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust, partners with landowners and local communities to permanently protect natural resources with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological, and scenic value in northwest North Carolina.

