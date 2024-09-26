Blue Ridge Conservancy Protects 133 Acres of Scenic Mountain Vista in Ashe County

Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) recently protected 133 acres of mountain top land in Ashe County, located between existing BRC conservation lands at Pond Mountain and Three Top Mountain. The property, known as “Ottaray,” includes the summit of Dove’s Knob at an elevation of 4,220 feet, and the headwaters of Mill Creek.

Ottaray boasts significant scenic benefit to the citizens of Ashe County, features diverse and varied habitat for multiple wildlife species, and high conservation values for water quality and agricultural use.

“We’re excited to share that our property, Ottaray, including the summit of Dove’s Knob, is now permanently protected. With all the rapid development and sprawl happening around us, stepping up and protecting this land was essential to our family,” stated landowners G Paul and Kyla Hess. “By working with Blue Ridge Conservancy to create a conservation easement, we’re preserving its natural beauty, wildlife habitat, and scenic views while contributing to environmental stewardship in the face of climate change. We’re proud to help keep this special place safe from development forever.”

“Thanks to the Hess family for their help protecting Ottaray in perpetuity,” says BRC Director of Land Protection and Stewardship Eric Hiegl. “Projects like this can only happen with the help and cooperation of landowners who value the continued conservation of the Blue Ridge.”

The Conservation Trust for North Carolina provided grant funds to cover transaction costs associated with this project.

BRC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust, partners with landowners and local communities to permanently protect natural resources with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological, and scenic value in northwest North Carolina.

