Blue Ridge Conservancy Announces Hiring of Sara Crouch as Director of Development

Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Sara Crouch as Director of Development. Crouch comes to BRC after several years serving the state and community in violence prevention and education with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and OASIS, Inc. In these roles she coordinated grants, led strategy on fundraising, and built relationships with a diverse, multi-sector group of community partners, businesses, and individuals. Crouch holds a Master of Public Administration in Not-for-Profit Management from Appalachian State University and an undergraduate degree in English from the University of Kentucky.

“Sara’s passion for protecting the Appalachian mountains stems from her sense of place. Being from Appalachia, she understands the unique connection of people to the land, culturally and environmentally,” says BRC Executive Director Charlie Brady. “This passion, and her considerable leadership and relationship building skills, make Sara a valuable addition to the BRC team.”

Crouch serves on the board of directors of a number of community organizations including chairing the Watauga Housing Council and serving as a planning committee member for STABLE workplaces. She helped coordinate volunteers for Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts’ Helene Recovery Distribution Center, is a previous board member of Mountain Alliance, and an alumna of Watauga Leadership Challenge.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Blue Ridge Conservancy team! This is a group of talented, hardworking, and fun professionals and it shines through in all that we do,” states Crouch. “I believe that we as humans are part of nature, and our resilience, connections, and culture are linked to our natural environment. In protecting the places we love, we are working towards a healthy and bright future for our region.”

As a native Appalachian, Crouch believes deeply that protecting land and offering healthy opportunities for the community is critical to the resilience of the region. The BRC staff are excited to welcome her to the Conservancy family.