Blue Ridge Conservancy and Holy Cross Church & the Episcopal Diocese of Western NC Increase Conservation Land in Valle Crucis Historic District

The property is the site of the popular Valle Country Fair, held annually in October.

Protecting the natural and cultural heritage of Valle Crucis and the Watauga River valley is a top priority for Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC), which recently partnered with the Holy Cross Church (Holy Cross) and Episcopal Diocese of Western NC (Diocese) to add 6.6 acres to the state-designated “Valle Crucis Historic District.” Historically linked to Holy Cross, this prime farmland fits into the community’s broader conservation network and completes a project started over 20 years ago. Several Valle Crucis residents made generous donations that were critical to the success of this project.

In 2004 BRC conserved the adjoining Diocesan 73 acres of productive agricultural land managed by the Valle Crucis Conference Center with a conservation easement to permanently protect scenic views along NC Scenic Byway 194 and the historic, agricultural, and natural heritage values of the land.

“Valle Crucis has a long history of community support for land conservation,” stated Eric Hiegl, BRC’s Director of Land Protection & Stewardship. “Completing this project with the direct support of the local community shows why Valle Crucis is such a special place.”

Bishop Ives established the Valle Crucis Episcopal Mission in the 1840s, which includes this and the 2004 conservation easement. In 2004 the Valle Crucis Historic Rural Community was established and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Mission provided educational opportunities, including local agricultural techniques, to the then-remote valley. In 1924 the Holy Cross Church was constructed and is situated on Diocesan land.

“The Holy Cross Church undertook this project with the desire to permanently conserve the open fields, pasture, and farmland in order guarantee the pristine nature of this holy ground,” expressed Rev. Robert Hartmans, Interim Priest of Holy Cross. Holy Cross Senior Warden Andrea McDonough added: “In addition, the Vestry of Holy Cross Church will use the proceeds from the conservation easement for outreach and missional endeavors, including some portion possibly being added to its endowment.”

BRC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust, partners with landowners and local communities to permanently protect natural resources with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological, and scenic value in northwest North Carolina.

The acreage (shaded portion) is adjacent to NC Hwy 194, also known as the Mission Crossing Scenic Byway.

