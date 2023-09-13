Blue Ridge Community Theatre Presents “The Trip to Bountiful” at the Blowing Rock Auditorium

BOONE — The Blue Ridge Community Theatre is proud to bring American playwright Horton Foote’s time-honored story to the stage. The Trip to Bountiful will be presented on September 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., and October 1 at 2 p.m. at 130 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock, NC. Ticket prices are $20. To purchase tickets, go to https://blueridgecommunitytheatrenc.com/2023-season.

Set in Texas, 1953, The Trip to Bountiful is the poignant story of Carrie Watts, an aging widow, who longs to escape the cramped Houston apartment where she lives with her son, Ludie, and her overbearing daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae. Mrs. Watts believes that if she could only get back to her hometown of Bountiful, she would surely regain her strength, dignity and peace of mind. Determined to return to her beloved Bountiful, one final time before she dies, Mrs. Watts sets out on her journey home only to discover that her beloved town isn’t the same as she remembered it.

Premiering on NBC-TV March 1, 1953, and advancing to the Broadway stage that same year, The Trip to Bountifulcaptures a piece of Americana life in the mid-20th Century. “The theme of longing for the past while struggling to make a future in a rapidly changing world is very relevant in today’s world.,” said Teresa Lee, director of the show. “I also think many people can relate to the pressures of dealing with difficult family dynamics, like the ones we see in the play,” said Lee. Tommy Light, President of Blue Ridge Community remarked, “We’re so excited to bring the beautiful language of Horton Foote’s play to the stage for High Country audiences. This family-friendly show will be a wonderful way to kick off the nostalgic fall season!”

The cast highlights talent from all over the High Country, representing three counties and two states. Debra Macey, from Deep Gap, NC is making her remarkable stage debut as Carrie Watts. Playing Mrs. Watts’ son, Ludie, is Ray Branch from Mountain City, TN. Ray was most recently seen on the Heritage Hall stage as Fagin in Oliver. Adding the role of Jessie Mae to her many stage credits, including Claire in the Wilkes Playmakers Proof, is Melissa Edmondson from West Jefferson, NC. Also from West Jefferson, is Kelly Halsey playing Mrs. Watts’ newfound traveling companion, Thelma. Jim Walling from Vilas, NC, returns to the BRCT stage as the Sheriff and Ensemble. Playing dual characters of Ticket Agent and Roy is Jason Raegan, from Boone, NC. Rounding out the cast as Ensemble is Ave Epps from Boone, NC, most recently seen on stage in Horn in the West. Tommy Light, will return to the BRCT stage as Ticket Agent #2 and is the Producer of the show. Hope Bennett is the stage manager. Douglas Hall is lighting and sound designer. Matt Brown is the costume designer.

Courtesy of The Blue Ridge Community Theatre

