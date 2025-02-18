Blue Ridge Chapter NCNPS Announces Planting Day on Saturday, March 1st

On Saturday, March 1st at 1pm, we will be having a livestake planting party at Green Valley Park. These livestakes have been donated by Blue Ridge RC&D. All the shrubs along the riparian area along the river were displaced by Helene. These plantings will serve to secure the remaining land along the river.

Instructions for how to plant a livestake will be given at the planting day. If you can, bring a piece of rebar, hammer and clippers. This is a fun activity and does so much native habitat. Thanks!!!

