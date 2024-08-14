Blowing Rock’s Annual “State of the Town” Event is Thursday, August 15th at 5:30 p.m.

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community and Government Committee in partnership with the Town of Blowing Rock invite all residents and business owners to attend the annual State of the Town event Thursday, August 15th at 5:30 pm at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) in the Community Meeting Room. The event will be recorded for anyone who cannot attend. The link to the You Tube video can be found on the Chamber’s website www.LoveBlowingRock.com or the Town of Blowing Rock’s website www.TownofBlowingRock.com

Join us to learn about exciting current and future projects in the Town of Blowing Rock as well as get a good look at the economic indicators and forecasts. The Town’s report will be presented by Shane Fox, Town Manager.

Charles Hardin will update the audience on the current projects and initiatives of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. Cathy Robbins, President of the Village Foundation will update the audience on the future projects of the Foundation.

Tracy Brown, Executive Director of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority will present the initiatives of the Authority along with year end occupancy numbers.

Questions will be taken at the conclusion of the presentations.

We look forward to sharing all the great accomplishments and future projects that are planned for the next year.

