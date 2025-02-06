Blowing Rock Women’s Club Accepting Scholarship Application; Deadine April 1

The Blowing Rock Women’s Club is now accepting scholarship applications. Applicants must have attended Blowing Rock School OR lived in the Blowing Rock School attendance area and graduated in Watauga County or from The University of NC School of the Arts or NC School of Science and Mathematics.

Applications are available through the Watauga High School Counseling Office, by sending a request to brwomensclub1@gmail.com or by stopping by the Village Thrift shop Thursday through Saturday 10 am to 3 pm. Students should specify whether they are graduating this year or currently in college. Applications are due by April 1, 2025.

The attached photo is of 14 of our 26 Scholarship Recipients in 2024 to whom we awarded $105,500 in scholarships.

